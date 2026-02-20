Victor Boniface has denied a viral claim alleging he received a two-year FIFA ban over drug use

The Super Eagles striker is threatening legal action after responding directly to the X user behind the post

Boniface is currently recovering from knee surgery and is not expected to return to action this season

Victor Boniface has strongly denied a viral social media claim suggesting he has been handed a two-year ban by FIFA, after an X user accused the Super Eagles striker of testing positive for hard drugs.

The now-deleted post by an account identified as @yk-milli alleged that Boniface, who was close to joining AC Milan last summer, had been suspended from football for two years following a failed drug test.

Victor Boniface is threatening to take legal action against a social media user who peddled a rumour about a possible FIFA ban.

Source: Getty Images

The message spread rapidly before it was taken down, prompting immediate reaction from the Super Eagles player.

The accusation claimed Boniface tested positive for hard drugs and questioned the behaviour of Nigerian celebrities. The statement read:

"Victor Boniface has now been banned from football for 2 years by FIFA after it was reported he tested postitive for the hard drug tests, c*caine to be precise. Must Nigerian celebreties do dr*gs?"

Although the post was later deleted, screenshots had already circulated widely, drawing attention from fans and the player himself.

Boniface threatens legal action

Boniface did not ignore the claim, as the 25-year-old moved quickly to clear his name and hinted at legal consequences for the individual behind the allegation on Friday, February 20.

Reacting publicly, the striker posted on X:

"Hope you get better lawyer? For your sake I pray you get one."

The response signalled his intention to challenge what he considers a damaging and false accusation.

The post suggests that the Bayer Leverkusen player is considering legal steps against the X user for spreading misinformation.

There has been no official statement from FIFA regarding any disciplinary action against Boniface, and no credible football authority has confirmed the existence of any ban. The claim, therefore, remains unsubstantiated.

Boniface is a key figure for the Super Eagles and has built a strong reputation for professionalism throughout his career.

The sudden allegation has shocked many fans, especially as it comes during a period when the striker is focused on recovery from injury.

Boniface recovering from injury setback

Away from the controversy, Boniface is currently recovering from a knee injury he sustained during training in December, Tribal Football reports.

Victor Boniface is currently ruled out for the rest of the 2025/26 season after suffering a knee injury.

Source: Getty Images

After undergoing surgery earlier this year, the 25-year-old forward has been in rehabilitation in Germany, where he is gradually returning to fitness.

Recent training clips shared online show the forward back on the pitch performing light drills.

The Nigerian forward, who is not new to criticisms, has been seen completing agility runs around slalom poles, engaging in short passing routines, and practising light finishing into mini goals.

In the gym, Boniface has resumed weight training and stability exercises as part of his recovery programme.

Medical treatment reportedly addressed cartilage damage in the Nigerian forward’s knee, and his progress has been described as encouraging.

However, club officials insist that his rehabilitation schedule means he will not play again this season.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Boniface joined Werder Bremen on a season-long loan deal last summer and made 11 league appearances, registering two assists before the injury setback halted his campaign.

