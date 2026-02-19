The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have sent a strong message to the Moroccan Football Federation

The Teranga Lions of Senegal defeated the Atlas Lions of Morocco 1-0 to win the 2025 AFCON title

CAF sanctioned both countries following the disruption of the final, including the suspension of 2025 Player of the Year, Achraf Hakimi

The Confederation of African Football has sent a bold message to the Morocco Football Federation, exactly a month after the chaotic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

Senegal lifted their second AFCON title after defeating the host nation 1-0 after a dramatic final, marred by scenes that put the continent in a bad light.

Teranga Lions coach Pape Thiaw ordered his players to leave the pitch to protest referee Jean-Jacques Ndala's decision to award a penalty to Morocco after a foul on Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz.

Senegal and Morocco players clash during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

It took the intervention of Sadio Mane to restore sanity, as he recalled his teammates before Brahim Diaz missed his penalty, and Papa Gueye scored the winner during extra time.

CAF impose fine on Morocco

CAF suspended Atlas Lions captain Achraf Hakimi for two matches, one of which was suspended for one year from the date of the decision, for his unsporting behaviour.

Ismael Saibari received a three-match suspension and a $100,000 fine for his unsporting behaviour, which was his involvement in the towel issue.

CAF also fined the Moroccan Federation $200,000 for the inappropriate behaviour of the ball boys, particularly those who had targeted Yehvann Diouf.

The FMRF also received a $100,000 fine for its players' behaviour, including invading the VAR review area and interfering with the match officials' work, and a $15,000 fine for the use of lasers by its supporters, totaling $115,000 in fines.

CAF apologise to Morocco

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has apologised to the Morocco Football Federation.

The CAF Executive Committee member, Samir Sobha revealed that the Atlas Lions suffered injustice under the competition regulations.

President of the Mauritius Football Association added that procedural errors were made during the final between Morooco and Senegal. He said via The Guardian:

“I want to beg the Moroccan Federation to forgive us for the injustice done to them. The rules were not respected as they should have been in this match.

Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Senegal and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

"The Atlas Lions were robbed. It’s clear. After the Senegalese team left the field, all the players should have received a yellow card.”

Meanwhile, the African football governing body suspended Senegalese coach Pape Thiaw for five matches and fined him $100,000 for his unsporting behaviour, which breached the principles of fair play and integrity, per CAF.

CAF also suspended Senegalese stars Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr for two matches each for their unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

CAF gives verdict on DR Congo referee

Legit.ng earlier reported that CAF has finally brought clarity to one of the most debated issues from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, which is the performance of referee Jean-Jacques Ndala.

After days of speculation and intense scrutiny following the chaotic showdown between Senegal and Morocco, CAF has officially cleared the Congolese official of any wrongdoing.

