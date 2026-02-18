A close associate of former Super Eagles coach has revealed how he rescued the country from an impending FIFA ban during his reign

The three-time AFCON winners have loads of players who originally played for European countries in the youth level

Former NFF president Amaju Pinnick convinced players like Ademola Lookman, Semi Ajayi, and Alex Iwobi to make a switch

A Nigerian sports journalist praised the proactiveness of the former gaffer in taking a bold step

A close associate of former Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has explained how he prevented Nigeria from a FIFA ban during his managerial days.

Nigeria and DR Congo are currently in a scramble due to alleged ineligible players fielded during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final in Morocco.

The encounter between both countries ended in a 1-1 draw following extra-time as the Leopards edged the Super Eagles 4-3 on penalties, ending Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the intercontinental play-offs, per CAF.

Super Eagles are still waiting for FIFA's verdict on the ineligibility of DR Congo's players during the 2026 World Cup playoff.

The Nigeria Football Federation filed a petition to the world football governing body that the Leopards used six players with dual citizenship to prosecute the playoffs.

DR Congo, however, rejected Nigeria’s position, insisting that FIFA’s definition of sporting nationality, not domestic citizenship law, determines a player’s eligibility.

Nigerians are eagerly waiting for a pronouncement by FIFA as the alleged date was fixed for February 16, Monday.

There are also reports that the FIFA Executive Members will convene later today, Wednesday, February 18, to meet on the case, per BBC.

He had different names - Peseiro

A close associate of former Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro explained that he prevented a player with dual citizenship from playing for the country after conducting a thorough investigation.

According to Own Goal, the source revealed that the player presented a Nigerian passport with a different name from his original passport.

He said the incident happened when the Super Eagles were preparing for the AFCON qualifier. He said:

"Jose Peseiro was preparing for a game during the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and a particular player with dual nationality was called up to the team.

"Before the crucial game, the technical crew received an urgent report that the player had a passport of another country with a different name entirely.

The close associate of Peseiro said the player gave a weak defense and was eventually dropped from the squad. He said:

"The player was summoned by the Nigeria Football Federation and failed to provide any tangible defence. The committee decided to leave him out of the team. He has a Nigerian passport though but it wasn’t gotten through means that has so many doubts.”

Former Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro stops a Nigerian player with dual citizenship from playing for Nigeria.

Peseiro did the right thing - Ayoola

Nigerian sports journalist Samuel Ayoola said the former made the right decision and saved the country from embarrassment.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ayoola explained that Nigerians would have heavily criticised Jose Peseiro if FIFA had sanctioned the country over an ineligible player. He said:

“Nigeria is a peculiar country; if we are banned for fielding an ineligible player, the fans will not take it lightly.

“For the NFF and Jose Peseiro to take that bold decision saved us from embarrassment. Something similar happened when Nigeria used Shehu Abdullahi during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after he had accumulated two yellow cards.”

DR Congo move to upset FIFA verdict

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Democratic Republic of Congo has reportedly made a late move ahead of FIFA’s verdict on Nigeria's 2026 World Cup petition.

DR Congo is trying to use the influence of CAF Secretary General Véron Mosengo-Omba, who is Congolese, to lobby at FIFA and receive a favourable verdict.

