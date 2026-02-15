Spanish giants Real Madrid are on the verge of securing the signing of a rising Ghanaian prospect

The highly-rated winger previously trained at Barcelona's famed La Masia academy before making the switch

Football fans have reacted on social media, hailing the teenager as Ghanaians dragged Nigerians into the conversation

Ghanaian prospect Clifford Nana Kusi Gyamfuaa is on the verge of completing his move to Real Madrid.

There are strong indications that an agreement has been reached between Los Blancos and the representative of the winger.

Real Madrid secures the services of Clifford Nana Kusi Gyamfuaa from Barcelona. Photo by: @mygtvsports.

Real Madrid to sign Gyamfuaa

According to football journalist Matteo Moretto, the deal has been finalised and Clifford Nana Kusi Gyamfuaa is expected to sign his contract at Valdebebas in the coming days.

The Ghanaian youngster is seen as a long-term project who fits into the youth development programme at La Fabrica, Real Madrid’s academy structure.

Los Blancos have signalled a renewed focus on recruiting young prospects with high potential.

The 16-year-old is not expected to break straight into the senior team, though discussions suggest his technical quality could earn him minutes with the club’s reserve side, Real Madrid Castilla, per Ghana Sports Online.

Details about Clifford Kusi

Clifford Nana Kusi Gyamfuaa began his development at FC Barcelona’s famed academy, La Masia, before leaving in 2023.

The 16-year-old later joined CF Damm in Catalonia, where his rapid progress caught the attention of scouts in Spain’s capital.

The Ghanaian youngster is known for his dribbling ability and eye for goal, having scored seven times in 11 matches this season, per Barca Universal.

Ghanaian youngster Clifford Nana Kusi Gyamfuaa will join ex-international Michael Essien as a Real Madrid player. Photo by: Elisa Estrada/Real Madrid.

Gyamfuaa is likely to become the third player to play for Real Madrid after Michael Essien and Daniel Opare.

Legit.ng compiled reactions of football fans. Read them below:

@GoldCleats said:

"A move like this is about pathway, not headlines. signing early gives structure, resources, and elite coaching, but adaptation is the real test. different culture, higher tempo, bigger expectations."

@abeikuJed wrote:

"Nigeria still waiting for first Nigerian to play Real Madrid 😅🤣."

@playerscoutai wrote:

"What you look for at 16 isn’t perfection, it’s traits. Acceleration, bravery in 1v1s, decision-making speed. if Madrid are closing it quickly, the ceiling must be obvious."

@IamSarafadeen added:

"Huge opportunity for Clifford Nana at Real Madrid. How fast do you think he can adapt to La Liga?"

@Christ_Gh8 said:

"Congratulations Clifford Nana. Of late Ghana guys are making way into the big clubs. That's good 👍."

@zuby_galaticos wrote:

"Sign a Nigerian and see your Social media burst with activity."

@MasaMawenindaho added:

"Another Ghanaian. Bisiwu to Barca, nana to Madrid . How about we secure both like they did to us with vini and rodrygo."

