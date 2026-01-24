Super Eagles striker Samuel Chukwueze scored a goal as Fulham defeated Brighton 2-1 in the English Premier League

The Nigerian international is returning after a successful outing at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Football fans have reacted to the performance of the AC Milan winger, with a Nigerian rooting for the star to win the Ballon d'Or

Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze inspired Fulham to a 2-1 victory over Brighton in the English Premier League on Saturday, January 24.

The 26-year-old was previously labelled a villain during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after missing a crucial penalty against Morocco in the semifinal.

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze scrores for Fulham after returningfrom the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Despite delivering an impressive performance against Uganda in the group stage, where he provided two assists in a 3-1 win, some Nigerian fans called for the head of the AC Milan winger.

The former Villarreal star featured in five matches at the tournament, including the third-place playoff against Egypt, as Nigeria went on to secure the bronze medal.

Chukwueze strikes for Fulham

Exactly a week after the conclusion of the 2025 AFCON, Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze found the net for Fulham.

Introduced in the 59th minute by coach Marco Silva in place of Kevin, the Nigerian international drew Fulham level in the 72nd minute, cancelling out Yasin Ayari’s first-half opener.

Following Chukwueze’s strike, Fulham have now scored more Premier League goals through substitutes than any other side since the start of last season (excluding own goals), with 24, level with Brighton.

Harry Wilson proved to be Fulham’s hero, as his last-gasp free-kick sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory over Brighton at Craven Cottage, per Yahoo Sports.

The Wales international struck in the 92nd minute to secure all three points for the hosts, while England forward Danny Welbeck had a late equaliser ruled out for the Seagulls in the 73rd minute after consulting VAR.

Serbian international Sasa Lukic injured his hamstring in that match and was replaced by the returning Alex Iwobi. His Nigeria teammates Calvin Bassey and Chukwueze were named amongst the substitutes, while Kevin came in for Ryan Sessegnon on the wing, per beIN SPORTS.

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze scores his third goal for Fulham in the 2025/26 English Premier League season. Photo by: Clive Rose.

Fans react to Chukwueze's performance vs Brighton

@Osaro_vibes said:

"Give him Ballon d'Or."

@ThankgodIkedi wrote:

"Who knows why Eric Chelle didn't play this guy in our match against Morocco 💔

"Omo I trust chukwueze to deliver pass Hebrew women in tough matches."

Watch Samuel Chukwueze's goal:

@Mr_Africanist added:

"Followed the AFCON, don’t think the Nigerian coach was fair to have this brilliant player on the bench, especially against Morocco. The Nigerian striker that plays for Sevilla was losing balls.

"Clearly heard the commentators say that Samuel should of been played from start or brought in to replace the Sevilla lad."

@pascaliito said:

"A prophet is not recognized in his town."

