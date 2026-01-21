English football has lost a club legend, Tommy Wright, who passed away at the age of 81

The former defender enjoyed a distinguished career at Everton, where he won the league title and the FA Cup

The Liverpool-born player also represented England at the 1970 World Cup, featuring in a match against Brazil legend Pele

The English football community, especially Everton Football Club, has been thrown into mourning following the passing of Tommy Wright, who died at the age of 81 on Tuesday, January 20.

The Premier League club confirmed the sad news in an official statement, paying tribute to a player who devoted his entire career to Everton.

Wright made his debut at Goodison Park in the 1960s and went on to enjoy a distinguished spell in the club’s colours.

The Liverpool-born defender’s career was cut short in 1974 after he suffered a serious injury that forced him into early retirement, according to The Sun. Everton wrote:

"Tommy Wright, one of the finest full-backs ever to grace Goodison Park, has sadly passed away at the age of 81.

"An FA Cup winner in 1966, league champion in 1970 and regular England international, Tommy made 374 appearances for his only club.

"Rest in peace, Tommy."

Wright's outstanding career at Everton

Tommy Wright can be described as one of the greatest defenders in Everton, thanks to his success and consistency.

According to Everton's official website, the 81-year-old won the FA Cup in 1966, the league title in 1970, and earned recognition as a regular England international.

Wright made a total of 374 appearances for the Toffees, and during the late 1960, he formed a formidable partnership with Ray Wilson, who won the World Cup.

The defender watched his first match as a child in 1951 and remained faithful to the club. He joined Everton from Liverpool schoolboys as a right-back before becoming a full-back.

The former England international made his first-team debut in 1964 and went on to win the 1966 FA Cup final. He went ahead to earn 12 caps for England and featured in the 1970 World Cup, playing against Brazilian legend Pele.

Fans react to Tommy Wright's death

@JimmyCrosbie said:

"He was the on the weighbridge when I first started at Garston Dock 20 odd years ago.. I was talking to him for weeks until someone told me he played for us, I went home googled him then went back in the next day and said sorry I didn’t know he was an absolute legend. RIP Tommy."

@BrokenSloth4 wrote:

"I have his autograph on some Woolworths receipt roll.

"One of the most random encounters I've had but he was a bloody gent !! Even after acussing me of been a Red !

"RIP."

@ChrisRGollop added:

"Sad news about Tommy Wright, solid combative FB who made Sir Alf’s selection for the 1970 WC group game v Brazil. "That’s how highly rated and reliable he was."

