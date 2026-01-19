Senegal reserve goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf has gained traction on social media for his actions during the 2025 AFCON

The Teranga Lions won the 35th edition of the continental tournament after a hard-fought battle against Morocco

Fans have reacted to the antics of the Atlas Lions players, officials, and ball boys during the encounter

Senegal’s reserve goalkeeper, Yehvann Diouf, sparked a stir on social media following his actions during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on January 18.

The Teranga Lions defeated host nation Morocco’s Atlas Lions 1-0 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, with Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye scoring in the 94th minute to secure Senegal’s second title in five years.

Teranga Lions supporters clash during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. Photo by: Paul ELLIS / AFP.

Chaos erupted late in the game after referee Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty in the 90+7th minute, shortly after disallowing a Senegalese goal, prompting protests from the Senegal camp.

It took the intervention of Al-Nassr forward Sadio Mane to calm the situation and persuade his teammates to return to the pitch, despite head coach Pape Thiaw initially calling for a boycott.

Real Madrid star Brahim Díaz later missed the penalty in the 90+24th minute after attempting a chip, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy making the save, per SPORTbible.

Diouf serves as bodyguard for Mendy

Senegalese goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf was reportedly attacked by Moroccan ball retrievers and officials during the 2025 AFCON final.

In a viral video shared on X, the Nice goalkeeper was seen acting as a bodyguard for the Teranga Lions’ first-choice goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy.

The ball retrievers repeatedly targeted Mendy’s towel throughout the match but were met with resistance from Diouf, who intervened to protect his teammate.

The reserve goalkeeper was later escorted away from the playing area by a Moroccan referee after a series of alleged assaults and distractions, per BBC.

A similar incident occurred during the semifinal against Nigeria, when a stadium steward ran onto the pitch and attempted to take Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s towel, an item goalkeepers use to dry their hands and maintain grip on the ball.

Yehvann Diouf and Edourd Mendy during the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat, Morocco on January 18, 2026. Photo by: Samah Zidan/Anadolu.

Fans react

@joshua_terwase said:

"Moroccans fought too dirty throughout this tournament and deserved a taste of their medicine.

"At a point I bought the Senagalese were a bit extreme for walking out but kudos to them for returning the favour of mind games and dirty tactics.

"Congrats to Senegal again 😊👑."

@manutdazza wrote:

"There is nowhere in the rules that allows a sub or anyone else to be by the goals helping a player. So that guy giving the Senegal goalie a towel is not allowed go do that.

"The coaching area is where the coach and team stay. The warm up players are not allowed behind goal either."

@gelsonluz added:

"Every team needs a Yehvan Diouf. That kind of dedication, fighting off distractions to help his keeper, it's the heart of the game. He sure earned that shout out."

