Former Nigeria international Kanu Nwankwo has sent a strong message to the Super Eagles ahead of their last AFCON Group stage match

Nigeria will battle the Cranes of Uganda at the Complexe Sportif de Fez later tonight, December 30

The three-time AFCON winners qualified for the Round of 16 following their 3-2 win against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia

Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo has sent a bold message to Nigeria ahead of their final Group C match against the Cranes of Uganda at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria began their campaign for a fourth AFCON title with a 2-1 victory over the Taifa Stars of Tanzania, with Hull City defender Semi Ajayi and Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman finding the net.

In their second outing, the Super Eagles produced an impressive performance to defeat the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 3-2.

Super Eagles of Nigeria records two wins out of two matches at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 44th minute, connecting with a cross from Lookman.

Nigeria doubled their advantage in the 50th minute when captain Wilfred Ndidi headed home a corner delivered by the 2024 CAF Player of the Year. Lookman then capped his outstanding display by scoring Nigeria’s third goal in the 66th minute, per Al Jazeera.

Tunisia responded with goals from FC Lorient defender Montassar Talbi in the 75th minute and Ali Abdi from the penalty spot in the 89th minute. The victory confirmed Nigeria’s qualification for the Round of 16 with a game to spare.

The Super Eagles will face Uganda in Fez in their final group match, while the Taifa Stars of Tanzania will battle Tunisia in Medina, per ESPN.

Kanu sends prayers to Nigeria

Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo has sent his special prayers to Nigeria ahead of their last group C match.

In a viral video on X, Nwankwo, popularly known as Papilo commended the three-time AFCON winners for overpowering Tunisia in their second match.

The Atlanta 1996 Olympic gold medallist praised the players for gyrating to the iconic Super Eagles music in the early 90's. He wrote:

"KAN U BELIEVE IT 🙏 whether you call am kanu Abi na canoe, wetin I know be say, my man de flow 😂 kanu nwankwo anyi ga enwemere and today anyi enwemere we won 💪👏 congratulations to our dear super eagles @ng_supereagles well done we move to next game we are praying 🙏."

Super Eagles winger Kanu Nwankwo during the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and Zimbabwe in Egypt. Photo by: liewig christian/Corbis.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react

@Tobe_Betting said:

"Papilo showing why legends matter! That 2-1 over Tanzania proved Chelle's system working. Osimhen, Lookman synchronized perfectly.

"Tunisia and Uganda waiting. This AFCON run fit go somewhere special for real 💪⚽."

@IntegrityAndEx1 wrote:

"KAN U believe that. Congratulations 👍

"Sir. You actually made this prophetic. Your 1996 historic celebration was heard with this and brought back in our win today. Hearty Congratulations."

Referee under fire for Nigeria vs Tunisia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football expert Toritseju Williams had criticised the referee's decision and the involvement of the Video Assistant Referee after the controversial penalty.

The call has sparked debates about officiating at AFCON 2025 and whether referees and VAR are applying rules consistently, especially in high-stakes matches where Nigeria is involved.

Source: Legit.ng