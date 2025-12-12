Eric Chelle announced his final 28-man squad for the upcoming 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco, sparking mixed reactions

The Franco-Malian tactician named former U23 midfielder Usman Mohammed in the team, leaving a player fuming

Mohammed, who was part of the team that won bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016, had been out of the national team set up for seven years

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has been criticised for picking 31-year-old Usman Mohammed in his final squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Nigeria Football Federation, on Thursday, December 11, unveiled Chelle's 28-man list heading to the continental showpiece in Morocco.

The three-time African champions are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda as they seek a fourth continental title, per CAF.

Eric Chelle's team list has sparked mixed reactions from fans, especially with the inclusion of Usman Mohammed of Israeli side Ironi Tiberias.

The midfielder, who had been out of the national team set-up since 2008, was handed a spot in the final 28-man team list for the competition.

He was part of the Dream Team squad that won bronze for Nigeria at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil.

Mohammed is yet to make a senior national team appearance, and one of the players who was left out of the squad, claimed the list was all about politics.

He said, as per Own Goal:

"First time I saw the report that I didn’t make the team was from you guys. I waited to see what will happen because I had a very positive discussion with the coach but Usman Mohammed was picked ahead of me from what I gathered.

"It’s all political and I can only wish the team well at the tournament. Five of us didn’t see our name in the list when it came out yesterday.

"I reliably gathered from my agent that the meeting with the NFF technical committee played a part in the decision to drop our names. It’s fine and I can only wish the team all the best."

Nigerians have continued to react to Usman Mohammed's inclusion in the Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2025.

@OgaNlaMedia said:

"Usman Mohammed was promising, one of the NPFL products who captained Taraba FC in the NPFL. It was sad to see him stuck, but it’s exciting to see him back in the groove. I don’t follow him in Isreal, but his talent is a never doubt. I hope so!"

@Iam_agt said:

"Usman Mohammed(31) last made an appearance for a Nigerian National team (CHAN Eagles) in January, 2016, against Guinea. Fast-forward to December 2025, he makes the Super Eagles squad to AFCON."

