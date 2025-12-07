A Ghanaian influencer has jokingly urged Victor Osimhen to switch allegiance to Black Stars for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The plea was made after the Super Eagles forward netted a brace for Galatasaray in their Super Lig victory on Saturday

Osimhen is yet to make a FIFA World Cup appearance after failing to qualify with Nigeria in two attempts

A popular Ghanaian content creator, Woye Maya, has ignited social media frenzy after asking Victor Osimhen jokingly to abandon the Super Eagles and represent Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The YouTuber’s post followed Osimhen’s brilliant performance for Galatasaray, where the Nigerian striker scored a brace, including a sensational late winner to secure a 3-2 victory over Samsunspor.

Ghanaians are jokingly pleading for Victor Osimhen to dump Nigeria to represent the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

In his viral video, Woye Maya posed the question on X (formerly Twitter):

“Can he switch his nationality to Ghana? He is currently one of the best strikers in the world, and it’s unbelievable he won’t be playing at the World Cup.”

The clip has sparked thousands of reactions, drawing both amusement and indignation from football fans across West Africa.

Social media explodes with reactions

The call for Osimhen to join the Black Stars drew a storm of responses.

Ghana have been paired alongside England, Croatia, and Panama in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

Many Nigerian fans expressed anger at the suggestion, defending their star forward.

One fan jokingly remarked:

“If you ask nicely (and agree to take back all your previous low-blow banters), we just might consider sending him to Ghana on loan for the WC.”

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians rallied behind Woye Maya’s plea.

“Yeah, we’ll consider him—he should just switch already,” one supporter tweeted.

Others, however, dismissed the debate entirely, claiming Osimhen’s allegiance or absence at the World Cup would not matter to them.

The online clash highlighted the intensity of regional football rivalries between Nigeria and Ghana.

Osimhen shines for Galatasaray

Despite the online uproar, Osimhen’s focus on the pitch remains unwavering.

Against Samsunspor, the 26-year-old forward scored the second goal after Galatasaray had taken an early lead through Leroy Sane, beIN Sports reports.

According to Tribuna, Osimhen then sealed the dramatic victory with a late strike, demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure after netting a beautiful bicycle kick to claim the win.

Osimhen has yet to feature in a FIFA World Cup tournament despite breaking into the Super Eagles in 2019.

Nigeria missed out on the 2022 edition, losing out to Ghana on head-to-head records, and again failed to qualify for the 2026 tournament after a penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in the playoff final.

However, Osimhen remains committed to Nigeria and will lead the Super Eagles’ attack at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025.

Nigeria will be hoping to go one step further than they did in 2023 after winning the silver medal, losing the AFCON final to the hosts Ivory Coast.

Galatasaray coach delighted with Osimhen’s return

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has spoken after Osimhen made his return from injury during the intercontinental derby against rivals Fenerbahce.

Osimhen left Nigeria’s match against the Democratic Republic of Congo at halftime due to a hamstring injury, ultimately costing his team victory.

Source: Legit.ng