A former Nigerian international has berated Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle over the 54-man provisional list

The three-time AFCON winners have a deadline of six days to submit their final 23-man list for the continental showpiece

Chelle will be aiming to win Nigeria, fourth title after they lost to Ivory Coast in the 2023 edition

Nigeria sports journalist Clement Oloruntoba urged the nation to rally behind the team to succeed in Morocco

Former Super Eagles star Abubakar Balarabe has blasted coach Eric Chelle for submitting a 54-man list to camp ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The provisional squad includes six goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 12 midfielders, and 23 forwards, among them four players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle and Samuel Chukwueze during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Lesotho and Nigeria in Polokwane. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle will lead Nigeria to the 35th edition of the tournament as the team aims to win a fourth AFCON title.

The three-time champions have been drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, and will be looking to improve on their runners-up finish at the previous edition.

The 49-year-old coach is expected to trim the squad before the Confederation of African Football (CAF) deadline in six days.

Chelle is wasteful – Balarabe

Former Nigeria international Abubakar Balarabe said the invitation of a 54-man provisional list will result in the wastage of taxpayers' funds.

The Ranchers Bees legend insisted that coach Eric Chelle is already aware of the players who will make the final list.

The Kaduna-born football star said the former Mali gaffer should have released not more than 30 names to the public. He said:

“In my opinion, the number of players in the provisional list is too high. How is the coach going to make his final selection? Chelle needs to be careful because it can lead to needless confusion.

“If we consider the time factor, Chelle should have extended an invitation to 30 players, from where he can pick the best 28 players who can represent us well at the AFCON.”

Balarabe urged the players to put on the fighting spirit they displayed against Benin Republic (World Cup qualifiers), and Gabon (World Cup playoffs), per Daily Trust.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are aiming for their fourth title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle must succeed – Olorunroba

Nigeria sports journalist Clement Oloruntoba said the Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has no other choice but to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Oloruntoba said the AFCON title would serve as compensation for missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He said:

“The AFCON is going to be one of the toughest because of the level of competitiveness in Africa football. Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle has no choice than to succeed because he failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

“Failure to win this year’s AFCON means that Chelle is not capable of handling the three-time AFCON champions.”

DR Congo beat Nigeria 4-3 via penalty shootout to qualify for the 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoffs, per ESPN.

Ryan Alebiosu cleared to play for Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ryan Alebiosu secured the clearance needed to be part of Eric Chelle's squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The defender initially had issues with securing a Nigerian passport, which was escalated by the Nigeria Football Federation and has now been resolved.

Source: Legit.ng