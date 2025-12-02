Victor Osimhen was involved in a heated clash during the warm-up of the Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce

Osimhen clashed with Fenerbahce goalkeeper Irfan Can Egribayat and had to be separated by their teammates and staff

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce settled for a 1-1 draw during the tense and controversial intercontinental derby in Kadikoy

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen and Fenerbahce goalkeeper Irfan Can Egribayat clashed during the warm-up ahead of the Istanbul derby.

Galatasaray faced their eternal rivals Fenerbahce in the first intercontinental derby of the season at the Ulker Stadium in Kadikoy.

Victor Osimhen and Irfan Can during the warmup ahead of Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray. Photo by Burak Basturk/Middle East Images.

Source: Getty Images

Why Osimhen clashed with Irfan Can

The match was chaotic from the first minute until the end, with referee Yasin Kol issuing eight yellow cards, including for Okan Buruk, as noted by Galatasaray's match report.

However, the chaos in the match started even before kickoff as Victor Osimhen and Fenerbahce backup goalkeeper Irfan Can Egribayat clashed during warmup, as seen in a video going viral on X.

The two players had to be separated by their teammates and staff, which almost led to a full-blown melee between other players who brokered peace.

According to TRT Spor, Osimhen told Irfan Can to retreat to the part of the pitch assigned for Fenerbahce to warm up after encroaching into Galatasaray’s area, and this led to the fracas.

The Nigerian forward clashed with familiar foe Milan Skriniar during the match and was shown a yellow card for his troubles before leaving the pitch in the 89th minute.

Victor Osimhen and Milan Skriniar during Fenerbahce's 1-1 draw against Galatasaray. Photo by Burak Basturk/Middle East Images.

Source: Getty Images

Neither manager commented on the incident after the match, but instead focused on the controversial officiating by referee Yasin Kol.

Galatasaray will face Samsunspor next in the Turkish Super League, while Fenerbahce will face another derby against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Victor Osimhen's record in the league

Osimhen has yet to hit the ground running for Galatasaray in the league this season, having missed four of their 14 matches due to an injury sustained on international duty.

As opposed to the Champions League matches, where Galatasaray has lost without Osimhen, the club has won all four he missed in the league.

The Super Eagles forward has three goals and one assist in 10 matches, far behind his compatriot Paul Onuachu, who has 11 goals for Trabzonspor and Istanbul Basaksehir’s Eldor Shomurodov, who has 10 goals.

Osimhen's performances in the league this season have raised questions. However, with Galatasaray top of the table, a point ahead of Fenerbahce, it's only a matter of time before he catches up.

Okan Buruk reacts to Galatasaray's draw

Legit.ng reported that Okan Buruk reacted after Galatasaray played an intense 1-1 draw against their rivals Fenerbahce in the Istanbul derby in Kadikoy.

The manager, who received one of the eight bookings during the match, expressed his dissatisfaction with the officiating for the crucial match.

