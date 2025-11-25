Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is set to miss the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco next December

Victor Osimhen is on the verge of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, scheduled to run from December 21 to January 18, 2026.

The 26-year-old sustained an injury during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final against DR Congo on November 16.

He was substituted by Eric Chelle at the end of the first half and replaced by Sevilla forward Akor Adams.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is currently Nigeria's second all-time goal scorer. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

His absence on the pitch contributed to Nigeria’s 4-3 loss to the Leopards and ultimately prevented the Super Eagles from qualifying for their second consecutive Mundial.

During the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Super Eagles failed to win their first four matches without Osimhen. He scored a brace in his first match against the Amavubi of Rwanda and netted another goal in the 1-1 draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

The former Lille striker then delivered a hat trick against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in the final match of the qualifiers.

He continued his impressive form against the Panthers of Gabon, scoring a brace in the Africa playoff semifinal before sustaining the injury in the final.

Osimhen is currently Nigeria’s second-highest all-time goal scorer, behind the legendary Rashidi Yekini.

Galatasaray gives update on Osimhen

Galatasaray has suggested that Victor Osimhen will be unavailable during the commencement of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will be missing in action for three weeks and will likely miss the 2025 AFCON. Photo by: Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency.

According to OwnGoal, the Turkish club has been sidelined for three weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury during international duty.

The Turkish champions reportedly frowned at Victor Osimhen playing 120 minutes against DR Congo during the semifinal of the playoff.

The medicals had given a directive that the Nigerian international should not be allowed to play beyond the 70th minute because he is yet to fully recover after sustaining an injury against Rwanda during the qualifiers.

They said Osimhen’s hamstring issues mean he can’t play beyond 70 minutes until at least next season, when he is expected to be fully fit but Nigeria played him up until extra time and it played a role in the relapse he suffered.

Galatasaray lost 1-0 to Union St. Gilloise courtesy a lone goal from Iker Gundogan in the 13th minute at the RAMS Park stadium on Tuesday night, November 25, per LiveScore.

Meanwhile, Besiktas legend Sinan Engin said the Turkish champions always lose a significant part of their identity whenever the 26-year-old Nigerian forward is unavailable, per Habersarikirmizi.

Galatasaray reportedly ready to sell Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray president, Dursun Ozbek, has confirmed that the Turkish club is open to offers for Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen.

Ozbek has highlighted that Osimhen’s age and performance on the pitch make the 2023 CAF Player of the Year winner a prime candidate for a future transfer.

