Obafemi Martins has claimed that he was faster in his prime days than the likes of Gareth Bale, Thierry Henry and Ronaldo de Lima

The former Nigerian international was incredibly swift during his active days, combining it with skills

He referred doubters and critics back to his days at Italian club Inter Milan, where he won several titles

In what could be described as audacious, former Nigerian international Obafemi Martins has claimed he was the fastest footballer during his prime.

'Obagoal' as he is fondly called, is regarded as one of Africa's richest footballers of all time, having had stints in England, Italy, Russia, Germany and China.

He played for several top clubs, including Inter Milan, Newcastle United, VfL Wolfsburg and Seattle Sounders during his active days.

Obafemi Martins has claimed he was the fastest footballer during his playing days. Photo: Etsuo Hara.

The striker won several trophies during his time at Inter Milan - Serie A (2006–2007), two Coppa Italia (2005, 2006), and two Italian Super Cups (2005, 2006).

One iconic moment for the forward came when he scored the winning goal in Birmingham City's 2011 Football League Cup Final against Arsenal.

The entire Wembley Stadium was sent into the wilds in the final minute of normal time after capitalising on a mix-up between goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny and defender Laurent Koscielny.

'Obagoal' slotted home from inside the box to hand Birmingham City their first major trophy since 1963.

How fast was Obafemi Martins?

During his time at Inter Milan, Obafemi Martins was clocked at a top sprint speed of 36 km/h (22.4 mph), which was a standout figure for the era.

Although tracked sprints showed that Kylian Mbappe has 38 km/h, Gareth Bale was pegged at 36.9 km/h, Cristiano Ronaldo once had around 33.6 km/h, but Martins believes he was faster during his prime.

In a viral video via ESPN UK, a journalist posted a question to the former forward.

"Is a prime Obafemi Martins faster than these players? Thierry Henry, Van der Vaart Karl Walker, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Arjen Robben, Gareth Bale, Mohamed Salah, R9, Leroy Sane, Adama Traore and Theo Walcott."

The striker responded:

"I'm way faster for sure. Probably better with the ball. Have you forgotten about me? Go back to Inter Milan and ask about me."

Martins' response has sparked reactions from football fans who have stormed the comment section of the viral video.

@MysteryMahn said:

"If you played PS2, you would have seen his speed rating. The one player I feel was as fast as Martins is Roberto Carlos. Man's got high speed rating."

@charliebeato added:

"Dude was fast. Dude denied Arsenal the league cup in 2011."

@john_bazic posited:

"The only player I think faster than him is Michael Owen."

@sola_mide argued:

"Of all the names here, I'd probably dispute Adama Traore. Having watched both play, I'd lean towards Adama being faster."

@BossEmmy_J wrote:

"Man was a speedster one player you see then in the National team and you know come what may, there must be a goal or an assist."

Obafemi Martins scored 49 goals for Inter Milan in all competitions. Photo: PACO SERINELLI.

Obafemi Martins clocks 41

Legit.ng earlier reported that one of Nigeria's richest footballers, Obafemi Martins, has clocked 41, and the former striker is celebrating his birthday in style.

Reports have it that he has an estimated net worth of $35 million (about ₦13.4 billion), and has turned part of his wealth into an awe-inspiring garage of luxury cars, homes and businesses.

