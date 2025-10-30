Former Real Madrid star Robinho has given his first public interview since being handed a nine-year jail sentence

The Brazilian legend opened up on the treatment meltdown by the warden despite being an icon

The 41-year-old was convicted of sexually harassing a woman during his spell with AC Milan in 2013

Brazil legend Robson de Souza popularly known as Robinho, has granted his first video interview since serving his nine-year jail term in March 2024.

The former Manchester City star has opened up about life in prison and how the wardens treated him without special treatment despite his immense contribution to football in the country.

Former Brazil international Robinho during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona at San Siro Stadium in Italy. Photo by: Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

How Robinho was convicted

Former AC Milan winger Robinho was convicted in 2022 for his involvement in the sexual assault of an Albanian woman alongside his friend Ricardo Falco at a nightclub in Milan in 2013.

According to the BBC, the 41-year-old was arrested at his apartment in Santos, Brazil, after Italy’s request for his extradition was denied.

A Brazilian court ruled that the former football star must serve his sentence in Brazil, following his 2017 conviction in Italy.

The Supreme Court Justice also rejected his appeal to remain free during the process, and Robinho has surrendered his passport since 2023.

Robinho during the UEFA Cup match between Omonia Nicosia and Manchester City in Nicosia, Cyprus. Photo by: Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

We obey instructions in prison - Robinho

Brazilian legend Robinho has stated that he receives no special privileges from prison wardens.

According to The Sun, the former Santos star mentioned that he only plays football on Sundays, his only day off from work.

Robinho added that his wife and children are allowed to visit only on weekends, which he described as understandable. He said:

"The food I eat and sleeping hours are the same as the other inmates since I arrived. I have never eaten any food different from what is given, nor have I ever received any different treatment.

“When the stipulated time for work comes, I do everything here that all the other inmates are also able to do. When we want to play football, we are allowed to do so when there is no work on Sundays.

"The visiting days are on Saturdays or Sundays. When my wife comes, she does not come alone; she comes with my children. The oldest plays, and the two youngest can come. Visits are the same and treatment is the same for everyone.”

The former Atletico Mineiro star said he has remained mentally strong despite the difficulties and is grateful for his health.

Robinho led Santos to their first national title since Pele's era in 2002, later winning the Confederations Cup.

He had unsuccessful stints with Real Madrid and Manchester City.

