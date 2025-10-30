Eric Chelle is desperate to see Nigeria secure qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico

The Franco-Malian tactician has reportedly included a 31-year-old in the team ahead of the play-off in Morocco

The tactician earlier hinted that he would bring in one or two new faces to strengthen the Super Eagles squad

There are reports that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has named a 31-year-old in his provisional list ahead of the upcoming World Cup play-off.

Nigeria take a trip to Morocco for a mini-tournament where they face Gabon on November 13 as they continue their quest to qualify for the Mundial.

The winner will advance to the final for a clash against the winner of the match between DR Congo and Cameroon for a spot in the intercontinental playoff.

Eric Chelle is preparing his squad ahead of the World Cup play-off. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE.

Source: Getty Images

Eric Chelle has vowed to ensure that the three-time African champions perform well at the play-off, which he described as his biggest assignment.

The Franco-Malian tactician also hinted that he would bring in one or two new players to the team in a bid to bolster the squad.

Speaking with Nigerian legend Segun Odegbami on 90 Minutes with Mathematical on Eagle7FM on Saturday, the Franco-Malian tactician said:

"I will bring one or two players for November (World Cup Playoffs), and we will see after."

However, reports from Own Goal indicate that the 31-year-old head coach, Paul Onuachu, is on the provisional list for the upcoming game against Gabon.

The lanky striker last played for the national team in June when the Super Eagles played a 1-1 draw with South Africa before losing 2-1 to Benin in the World Cup qualifiers under Finidi George.

Onuachu has been in fine form for Turkish club Trabzonspor so far this season, and he is currently the Super Lig top scorer with 7 goals in ten matches.

The Nigerian forward won the Super Lig Goal of the Month Award for September for his strike in their 4-2 victory against Fatih Karagumruk on matchday seven, per Fox Sports.

He has been in incredible form since joining Trabzonspor from Sky Bet Championship club Southampton this summer.

Since becoming the Nigerian national team coach, Chelle has called up a number of new faces to the squad.

Tolu Arokodare, Felix Agu, Akor Adams, Benjamin Fredrick, Olakunle Olusegun and Chrisantus Uche all made their respective debuts under the tactician.

Paul Onuachu has been in fine form for Trabzonspor this season. Photo: Hakan Burak Altunoz.

Source: Getty Images

It is believed that Chelle's philosophy is to have his players play collectively as a unit, rather than showing off individual brilliance.

Awaziem returns to Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelle also included Nantes defender Chidozie Awaziem in Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 World Cup playoffs against Gabon in November.

The former Mali coach had previously preferred Brentford defender Benjami Fredrick over the former Porto star, but has now decided to recall Awaziem to bolster defensive options in the absence of Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina, who is sidelined for three months due to injury.

Source: Legit.ng