Tosin Adarabioyo is currently spending his short holiday in Nigeria, organising a Youth Cup tournament at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos State.

The Chelsea defender paid a courtesy visit to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, who hailed the player for his professionalism.

The former England U17 was part of the squad that won the FIFA Club World Cup title, beating reigning UEFA Champions League winner, Paris Saint-Germain in the final played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Tosin Adarabioyo of Chelsea visits Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during his holiday in Nigeria. Photo by: jidesanwoolu.

Adarabioyo fails question on father's origin

Chelsea star Tosin Adarabioyo relunctant answered where his father hailed from in Nigeria.

In a video on X, the 27-year-old said his brother is in the best position to tell the auidence the state of his father.

The former explained that there are plans to visit the village of his mother before he resumes pre-season with his club. He said:

"My mother is from Ekiti State, our plan is to go there and look at where my mother was raised and lived; hopefully, we can do that. I don't know where my brother hails from, my brother would know better than I, I think my father is from, Lagos State at Lagos Island."

The UEFA Conference League winner said the visit is also an opportunity to know his ancestral home (parternal and maternal), per Sportsnow.

Fans react

@larakay850 wrote:

"His mum name is Fadeke and Dad is Bashir. Mum from Efon Alaaye in Ekiti state & Dad from Ado Ekiti but grandad from Ikare in Ondo state, but lived in ado b4 he passed.

"There are things not meant for public regarding Tosin family, out of respect for him.

"Let's keep it that way."

@NurseDeyVex said:

"He knows where his mom is from and not where his dad is from, that tells you all you need to know."

Tosin Adarabioyo of Chelsea celebrates the victory following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final against PSG at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Photo by: Jean Catuffe.

Nigeria atmosphere is different- Adarabioyo

Former England U16 player Tosin Adarabioyo explained that this is officially his first visit to Nigeria.

According to Arise News, the defender said he would be available to meet with the locals and visit places. He said:

"This trip, I am only here for a short period of time due to the break I have but it's to be on the ground to feel the culture. I ate pounded yam last night and I want to be available to meet lots of people, show my face across the country, and start engaging with the locals.

"I never had the chance of coming to Nigeria, this is the first time i'm coming home. As soon as I stepped down from the plane, the atmosphere that you feel spoke the calmness that I am home."

Adarabioyo names his favourite Nigerian food

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tosin Adarabioyo named his favourite Nigerian food after Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Fluminense in the Club World Cup semifinal.

He showed that he is connected to his roots despite living all his life in England and picked pounded yam and okra soup as his best Nigerian meal.

