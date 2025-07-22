Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade broke down in tears after being adjudged the Woman of the Match against Bayana Bayana on Tuesday night, July 22

Nigeria beat South Africa 2-1 in the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) played at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco

Ajibade scored the opening goal for the Super Falcons in the encounter, which is her first of the tournament

Super Falcons are through to the final of the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after their hard-earned 2-1 victory over defending Champions South Africa in the semifinal.

The epic match was played at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on Tuesday evening, July 22.

Rasheedat Ajibade scores Nigeria's first goal against South Africa during the 12th WAFCON semifinals in Morocco. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi.

Nigeria took the lead in the 45th minute as captain Rasheedat Ajibade calmly converted a penalty kick, beating South Africa goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and heading into the break.

The Bayana Bayaha responded to Nigeria in the 60th minute as Linda Motlhalo converted a penalty to make it 1-1 after Osinachi Ohale fouled a player in the penalty box.

Defender Michelle Alozie scored in the 94th minute after a long-range effort from the middle of the pitch beat Dlamini without any Nigerian touching the ball, per Daily Trust.

Ajibade dedicates award to teammates

Super Eagles captain Rasheedat Ajibade dedicated her Woman of the Match award to her teammates.

In a post on X, the former FC Robo star said her performance during the match can be attributed to the collective effort of the team.

The 25-year-old acknowledged the efforts of the fans who cheered the team to victory since the beginning of the WAFCON tournament in Morocco, per Africa Soccer. She said:

"I don't deserve it, to be honest, but God's grace found me. All of this Woman of the Match, I dedicate it to my teammates; this is teamwork and not about me carrying this award, but team effort and the fans roaring.

"We couldn't have done it on our own and with strength, but all glory to God. Thank God, thank Jesus Christ for his grace and mercies."

Michelle Alozie scores Nigeria's second goal against South Africa during the 12th WAFCON semifinals in Morocco. Photo by: Justina Aniefiok.

We do not have a star player - Madugu

Super Falcons interim coach Justine Madugu said the team is not built around any particular player.

In a post on X, the 60-year-old said the players are given instructions according to their respective wingers, and they all fit into the squad.

The gaffer stressed that the team's performance determines how the fans and spectators perceive them. He said:

"For us, we try to build a complete team and not build he team around an individual. In case the star player fails to perform on the gameday, then what happens (the team runs into a problem)."

Fans react

@CoachUdofia said:

"No cry, you go soon lift the cup as a captain."

@AdewuyiRoseline wrote:

"I love how Rasheedat Ajibade @Rasheedat08 acknowledges Jesus in all her wins.

"This is a practice I am conscious of and when I see this, I smile.

"May I never ridicule the grace and mercy of God over my life and attribute it solely to my own effort."

@HAYWAIDOT1 added:

"Our mummy GO. I remember when she said “let’s pray” after the first 45 mins. God bless the captain. We trust your leadership."

We capitalised on Zambia's weaknesses - Madugu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons interim coach, Justin Madugu, said the team took advantage of Zambia's weaknesses, specifically set pieces.

Madugu hailed the girls for putting up a commanding performance against a highly-rated Copper Queens.

