Palmer Reportedly Breaks Up With Girlfriend As They Unfollow Each Other After Chelsea CWC Title
- England international Cole Palmer has reportedly broken up with his girlfriend Connie Grace
- Palmer won the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea FC, scoring two goals in the final against Paris Saint-Germain
- The winger visited St Kitts and Nevis for a brief summer holiday without his girlfriend before Chelsea's pre-season gets underway
Cole Palmer put in a brilliant performance for Chelsea, netting a brace and providing an assist in a 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup.
The 22-year-old forward delivered two first-half goals in near-identical fashion, helping the Blues dominate the reigning European champions in a match that showcased their growing confidence under manager Enzo Maresca.
The Englishman’s double made him the third Chelsea player this century to score multiple goals in a final, joining club legends Didier Drogba and Eden Hazard, per ESPN.
Palmer won the Man of the Match against PSG and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.
Palmer, Grace unfollow each other
Chelsea winger Cole Palmer has unfollowed his long-time girlfriend Connie Grace on all social media platforms.
According to Goal, the 23-year-old reportedly broke up with his girlfriend a few weeks after she unfollowed Palmer's sister.
During the Club World Cup, the Premier League winner admitted to going through a lot on and off the pitch.
Grace was absent during the off-pitch celebration of the title and has remained mute on social media.
Palmer and Grace met in Manchester when they were 17 years old and made their relationship public in November at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, per Sun.
The influencer operates a beauty salon in Stockport, where a full set of acrylic nails costs around £35.
Meanwhile, Cole Palmer will shift all attention to the pre-season game, where Chelsea face Bayer Leverkusen on August 8, before hosting AC Milan on August 10.
Fans react
@KanuUchenna7 said:
"In years to come .. she will divorce him and chop the fruit of labor she did not work for."
@greatnwanneo wrote:
"Oyinbo love comes with fire 🔥.
"Der Breakups comes with fire too. Once dey Breakups, it's over."
@DonadoCrown added:
"Brotherhood, Childhood, Adulthood, Neighborhood, even Firewood, are Proud of Cole Palmer 🥶...you want use Pressure Kpai my small boy for me."
@onemrfrancis said:
"What cole Palmer did was the best thing every smart guy could do.
"For now he should focus more on his career he’s still young and he has a lot to achieve."
Palmer speaks about Ballon d'Or ambition
Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea winger Cole Palmer has shared his thoughts after he was quizzed on the possibility of winning the Ballon d'Or after helping Chelsea win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
The England international, however, is not too keen and admits he would want to keep winning trophies for his club rather than thinking of individual awards.
He is unlikely to win the award this year, but should be voted into the top 10 after his individual brilliance yielded results for the team.
