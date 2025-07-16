Atletico Madrid will proceed with the deal for a Super Eagles attacker despite multiple signings this summer

The Spanish La Liga giants recently completed a deal for Argentine forward Thiago Almada from Brazilian club Botafogo

The Super Eagles attacker is also attracting interest from their rival, Barcelona and Italian Serie A champions Napoli

Atletico Madrid insist on signing a Super Eagles attacker who is also attracting interest from rivals FC Barcelona and Italian champions Napoli.

Atlético are making strong moves in the transfer market this summer, having already signed or reached an agreement to sign three forwards, including Alex Baena, Johnny Cardoso, and Thiago Almada.

Diego Simeone during Atletico Madrid vs Seattle Sounders at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Source: Getty Images

Los Rojiblancos have also recruited in other positions, including goalkeeper Joan Musso and left-back Matteo Ruggeri, both of whom are from Atalanta.

Atletico make move for Super Eagles star

Atletico Madrid are set to deal with Atalanta again, and this time for a Super Eagles forward who is poised to leave the Italian club this summer.

Atalanta denied Ademola Lookman a move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but reports in Italy claimed there's a gentleman agreement to let him leave this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, during a live session on his YouTube page, the club will move for Ademola Lookman, despite having already signed two wingers.

Head coach Diego Simeone has sanctioned the deal, and the Madrid-based club will go all out for the reigning African Footballer of the Year.

Romano further confirmed that the deal depends on Atlético letting go of more players, and they have contacted Atalanta to understand the final pricing.

Lookman is also on the radar of Napoli, who want to sign him after selling his compatriot Victor Osimhen and Barcelona, on the recommendation of Hansi Flick.

Premier League clubs Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the situation and could move if they have exits in their leftwing position.

The versatile winger is expected to leave Bergamo this summer, though new boss Ivan Juric wants to keep him, and Atalanta will demand a fee in the region of €60 million.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring for Atalanta against Parma.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman named in Atalanta's pre-season squad

Atalanta announced their squad for pre-season and, surprisingly, Lookman was named on the list despite wanting a move away from the club this summer.

Reports in Italy noted that he was one of the early arrivals at Centro Bortolotti, Zingonia. His presence and early move confused fans who expected him to be seeking solutions for his future.

The former Premier League attacker has a year left on his contract, and unless he signs a new contract extension, the 2024 Europa League winner will likely have to cash in.

Nigerians warn Lookman against Napoli move

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians reacted to Napoli’s interest in Lookman after reports emerged that they have contacted Atalanta.

Nigerian football fans do not want another Super Eagles star in Naples after Victor Osimhen's ongoing ordeal as he tries to leave the club this summer, with the club proving difficult with his proposed move to Galatasaray.

