How Much Each Chelsea Player Will Receive After Winning 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea players will smile to the bank following their triumph at the just concluded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States

The Blues, against all odds, defeated tournament favourites Paris Saint-Germain in an entertaining final at the MetLife Stadium

Emerging champions of the expanded competition earned the English club approximately £90million

Members of the Chelsea squad that won the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States will earn a huge bonus for winning the tournament in the United States.

The Blues produced an incredible performance to defeat favourites Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 13.

Most valuable player of the tournament, Cole Palmer, grabbed a brace in the first half, finding the back of the net in the 22nd and 30th minute, before assisting Joao Pedro’s goal just before halftime.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea FC lifts the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after their team's victory following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match against PSG in New Jersey. Photo by Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea’s aggressive high press and clinical counterattacks overwhelmed PSG, who struggled to respond despite dominating possession.

ESPN reports that PSG’s Joao Neves was sent off in the 83rd minute for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair, and post-match tensions saw PSG manager Luis Enrique appear to strike Pedro, sparking controversy.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez won the tournament's Golden Glove with key saves as the London club wrapped things up in style.

The final was witnessed by 81,118 fans, including U.S. President Donald Trump, who joined the squad in celebrating the title.

How much each Chelsea player will receive

Emerging champions of the expanded competition earned Chelsea approximately £90million, and each player will take home a £350,000 bonus.

Despite not offering the highest base salaries, the players will earn huge pay, as potential signings can also see that success is lucratively rewarded, per Deadline Day.

The club’s model incentivises performance, with bonuses tied to specific achievements like Champions League qualification and trophy wins.

Qualifying for the Champions League triggered as much as a twenty per cent pay rise for the squad, while additional bonuses were earned for the Europa Conference League triumph.

Chelsea fans are excited after the club defeated PSG to win the Club World Cup title. Photo: Babajide Orevba.

Source: Getty Images

After the game, a Chelsea fan, Mateo Sabatini, stated that the earnings motivate the players to do more for the club ahead of next season. Sabatini told Legit.ng:

"We just watched Chelsea outclass PSG in the Club World Cup final. I am happy for the boys because it’s not just about the trophy, the lads will earn big too.

"You said each player is grabbing about £350,000 in bonuses? That’s some serious motivation for us to see them push even harder for the club next season."

The Club World Cup bonuses will further boost player earnings, which will ultimately motivate sustained high performance.

This reward-driven approach is central to the club's strategy for attracting and retaining top talent, promising long-term benefits.

Chelsea to wear gold badge

Meanwhile, as a reward for their victory, the squad will wear the prestigious gold FIFA Champions badge on their kits for the next four years.

The new rule is a significant shift from the previous regulation, which permitted champions to display the badge for just one year until a new winner was crowned in the annual format.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea FC celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates Joao Pedro and Reece James during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match against PSG. Photo by Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the change as part of the revamped Club World Cup structure, now held every four years, beginning with the expanded 32-team edition.

Madueke spotted with Burna Boy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Noni Madueke was notably absent from Chelsea’s historic 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final held at the MetLife Stadium, choosing instead to leave the team camp early to finalise his move to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

His absence, permitted by Chelsea to facilitate a £52 million transfer, raised eyebrows, but it was what followed that truly stirred controversy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng