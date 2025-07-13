Godwin Obiyan has shared Peter Rufai’s deeply private nature and why the late goalkeeper kept his struggles to himself

The late Super Eagles legend was cheerful in public but never discussed his personal or health challenges

Rufai has been hailed as a "giant of football" after the former Nigeria goalkeeper died aged 61

Godwin Obiyan, former Stationery Stores midfielder and longtime friend of late Nigerian goalkeeper Peter Rufai, has paid an emotional tribute following Rufai’s passing.

Obiyan, who also served as Rufai’s best man during his wedding, opened up about their close bond, dating back to their playing days between 1981 and 1984.

Peter Rufai enjoyed a stellar international career, earning 65 caps between 1983 and 1998 for the Super Eagles. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Their friendship extended far beyond the football pitch as Obiyan recalled Rufai not only as a talented athlete but as a calm, grounded individual who valued privacy over publicity.

Carrying pain with a smile

In his heartfelt tribute, Obiyan revealed one of the most defining traits of Rufai’s character, his refusal to speak about his health or personal battles, even with those closest to him, Sports247 reports.

“He carried a lot in silence. He was cheerful in public, always laughing, but he never shared his problems. That was who he was,” Obiyan said.

Despite being a public figure and national hero, Rufai mastered the art of masking his pain behind a smile.

Whether he was on the pitch or at social gatherings, he brought joy to those around him, never letting his inner struggles show.

For many who knew him, this quiet resilience was both admirable and heartbreaking.

Rufai’s legendary legacy lives on

Peter Rufai remains one of the most celebrated figures in Nigerian football history.

Peter Rufai helped the Super Eagles win the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994 and also represented his nation at the FIFA World Cup in 1994 and 1998. Photo by Henri Szwarc

Source: Getty Images

According to the BBC, the legendary goalkeeper participated in two World Cup tournaments for Nigeria in 1994 and 1998.

Rufai was also part of the Nigeria team that won the country’s second Africa Cup of Nations title in 1994 and was later captain of the Super Eagles at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

He was known not only for his incredible reflexes and commanding presence in goal but also for his leadership and charisma.

Rufai’s contribution to Nigeria’s golden football era left an indelible mark, earning him the admiration of fans and players alike.

While his passing is a great loss, the memories and legacy he leaves behind continue to inspire generations of Nigerian footballers.

As others mourn a friend, mentor, and legend, Nigerians are reminded that behind the legendary status was a man who bore his burdens quietly and chose to spread joy instead.

Peter Rufai’s story is not just about football greatness; it is also a lesson in strength, humility, and grace under pressure.

Rufai names his toughest opponent

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rufai has named a football player who gave him a tough time during his playing days.

Rufai named Argentine legend Diego Maradona as his toughest opponent since he began his career.

In a Facebook post, the former Farense star revealed that playing against the late Maradona during the 1994 FIFA World Cup made him nervous due to Maradona's exceptional qualities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng