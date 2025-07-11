Super Falcons have advanced to the quarterfinals of the 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

A lone goal from Chinwendu Ihezuo gave Nigeria a hard-earned victory against stubborn Botswana in their second match played at Casablanca

Nigerians are questioning the tactical ability of coach Justin Madugu despite the array of stars in the team

Super Falcons beat Botswana 1-0 in their second match in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) played at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on Thursday night, July 10.

Nigeria left it late as substitute Chinwendu Ihezuo scored in the 88th minute to give the team their second win of the tournament.

The Mexico-based player scored her second goal of the tournament, following her first goal against Tunisia.

How Falcons overcame Botswana

Botswana sent an early warning to Nigeria as Refilwe Tholakele's shot caught goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie unaware, making a double save.

The Mares made several counter-attacks but got thwarted by Ashley Plumptre at the backline. Super Falcons got into the game, but their attacking force, comprising Rasheed Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala, Toni Payne, and Rinsola Babajide, could not convert a goal.

In the 23rd minute, Ashley Plumptre surged forward again but missed a good chance from Ajibade’s pass. Eleven minutes later, Payne skyrocketed when clear on goal from another cross from the right.

Asisat Oshoala failed to find her rhythm throughout the first half as she struggled to make an impact.

Coach Justin Madugu introduced Chinwendu into the game and she made her presence known after her header went over the bar in the 48th minute. Versatile defender Plumptre saw her shot parried over the bar by the goalkeeper in the 64th minute, per Channels.

Substitute Jennifer Echegini came close with a snapshot in the 71st minute, and then called upon the agility of South Africa-based Bosija with an angled shot in the 82nd minute.

Ihezuo ensured that her introduction into the game counted in the 88th minute, latching onto a loose ball in the opponent’s box to give Nigeria the maximum points, per BBC.

Super Falcons have become the first country to qualify for the quarterfinals of the 10th WAFCON.

Fans react to Falcons' win

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the match between Nigeria and Botswana. Read them below:

Dennis Michael wrote:

"Apart from Ashley Plumptre, the crosses from the flanks lackluster. The coach is just riding on the individual brilliance of the girls. When we meet a more organized team like South Africa, I can't imagine what the score line will be. God help us."

Stella Udo added:

"When the 2nd half Started I saw Toni Payne substituted for Uchibe.

"Making it 3 DMF Uchibe,Abiodun and Ayinde in a football game that we want to Press forward.

"It is very laughable I must say,A big Joke 🤣. I am on this note Questioning the Tacticalitty of our Coaching Team."

Nneji Sixtus Beluchi said:

"Super Falcons are not what they used to be. Common Botswana? Just 1:0?"

Folarin Eniayewu wrote:

"Sometimes this is what champions do... They grind out result from a frustrating game."

Divinewealth Divinewealth added:

"Nigeria Super Falcons don't have any coach the man coaching them is just confused like Graham Potter the former Chelsea coach."

Chisom Agoha wrote:

"Abeg our coach nerd more counseling.

"Abeg the tactics he used today he shouldn't use it furyhy."

Oshoala mourns Rufai

Legit.ng earlier reported that six-time Africa Women's Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala paid a special tribute to legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai during the ongoing WAFCON.

Super Falcons players honored the 1994 AFCON winner by donning black armbands during their 3-0 victory against Tunisia on Sunday evening, July 6.

Despite playing one season for Liverpool, the three-time WAFCON winner opted to wear a wristband in honour of Peter Rufai instead of Diogo Jota.

