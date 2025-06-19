United States of America President Donald Trump hosted Juventus at the White House on Thursday afternoon, June

The Old Lady defeated Al Ain 5-0 in their opening match at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao both scored a brace to put the team ahead of Manchester City

Juventus dismantled Al Ain 5-0 in their FIFA Club World Cup opener in Washington DC on Thursday morning, June 19.

The Italian giants took the lead in the 11th minute through Kolo Muani's header.

Ten minutes later, Francisco Conceicao increased the goal tally to two after dribbling the ball inside the penalty box.

Randal Kolo Muani of Juventus celebrates during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match against Al Ain at Audi Field in Washington, United States. Photo by: Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC.

In the 31st minute, Turkey international Kenan Yildiz found the back of the net from the lower left corner, while Muani scored his brace in the 41st minute.

In the second half, Conceicao also scored his brace through a free kick in the 58th minute.

The 36-time Serie A winners will take on Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club in their next match in Philadelphia on Sunday.

President Trump meets with Juventus

United States of America President Donald Trump played host to Juventus at the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, June 18.

According to Daily Mail, President Trump spoke about the politics surrounding the Iran-Israel war to an unbothered team.

He questioned an American commentator who was present at the occasion if nuclear weapons were safe in the hands of the Iranians.

Trump also threw jabs at transgender women in sports. He said via Time:

"I asked Tucker, ‘Are you OK with nuclear weapons being in the hands of Iran?’ and he sort of didn’t like that.

"I don't know if the conflict will end very quickly but there's no way you can allow Iran have that kind of nuclear weapons because the world would blow up"

“Could a woman make your team, fellas,” he questioned the Juventus player behind him.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the Oval Office of the White House as members of Juventus and coach Igor Tudor pay a visit in Washington, DC. Photo by: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP.

Weah reacts to President Trump's visit

Juventus winger Timothy Weah has opened up after he visited the White House for the first time.

According to BBC, the son of a former Ballon d'Or winner said that talking about football is his priority.

The 25-year-old expressed shock following the questions asked by President Trump. He said:

"I was caught by surprise when Mr President started talking about with Iran and everything. I am only interested in playing football.

"It was a cool experience visiting the White House for the first time but the politics aspect was not exciting for me."

Ronaldo sends signed jersey to President Trump

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has made a nice gesture with a great message to the United States President Donald Trump ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The jersey was delivered through the European Council President, Antonio Costa, who had previously been the prime minister of his country, Portugal.

USA will co-host the 2026 World Cup with neighbours Mexico and Canada in next year’s summer. Meanwhile, the US is currently hosting the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

