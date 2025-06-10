Super Eagles winger Moses Simon is wearing a new look, days after the international friendly match against Russia at the iconic Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 6

The 30-year-old also featured in the 2025 Unity Cup in London, where Nigeria defeated Jamaica in the final to retain the title

The Nantes forward is on holiday in Kaduna, Nigeria, and yet to decide his destination after hinting at a possible departure from the Ligue 1 side

Moses Simon has been one of the Super Eagles' standout performers, consistently giving his best whenever called upon.

The 2023 AFCON silver medallist played a key role for Nigeria during the Unity Cup in London, where the team defeated both Ghana and Jamaica.

The 30-year-old helped his Ligue 1 club Nantes win vital points, scoring eight goals and 10 assists in the 2024/25 season.

Moses Simon of Nigeria during the Unity Cup Final against Jamaica at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Simon wears new look

Super Eagles star Moses Simon surprised his fans as he cut off his trademark dreadlocks after several years.

In a post on X, the former Nigeria U20 player was spotted in Kaduna with his protégé Benjamin Frederick and former Flying Eagles player Yahaya Adamu.

The prolific winger's academy, Simoiben FC is currently hosting a scouting program to discover the next Benjamin Fredrick, who was once a product of the academy but now plays for Brentford in the Premier League.

His new haircut has caught the attention of Super Eagles fans, earning him plenty of compliments.

Moses Simon of Nigeria in action, during the International Friendly match between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria at Estadio Municipal de Portimao in Portimao, Portugal. Photo by: MB Media.

Simon off to EPL?

Super Eagles star Moses Simon has been linked to English Premier League sides and Ligue 1 teams.

According to Live Foot, the former Levante player downplayed talks about playing for another French team when his contract expires at Nantes.

The former Nigeria U20 player has attracted interest from Olympique Marseille and Rennes but favors a move to Everton, the former club of Nigerian legend Daniel Amokachi.

Simon is one of the favourites of the fans at La Beaujoire and is currently the 25th all-time top scorer in Nantes after spending six years at the club

The former Gent is expected to announce his destination in the coming weeks as clubs are lining up for the Super Eagles player, per Punch.

Simon files for France citizenship

Moses Simon has begun the process of obtaining French citizenship after six years of playing in Ligue 1.

The winger’s move is about his connection with France where he has spent the majority of his professional career.

According to All Nigeria, Simon was not a French citizen when he played his first game for the Flying Eagles.

Moses Simon welcomes Eric Chelle

Legit.ng reported that Moses Simon welcomed Eric Chelle and was the first Super Eagles star to react after the former Malian international was named the new coach.

Moses released his congratulatory message in French and is one of the multilingual players in the squad.

A fan reminded the Nantes star how important it is that the Super Eagles secure the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket, with the qualifier set to resume in March 2025.

