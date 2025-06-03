Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has reportedly turned down a £700,000-per-week deal from a Saudi Arabian club

The 30-year-old remains committed to Manchester United despite the club's disappointing 2024/25 season

Fernandes led the Red Devils to the UEFA Europa League final, where they lost 1-0 to Tottenham in Bilbao

Bruno Fernandes has pledged his future to Manchester United ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The former Sporting Lisbon star remains committed to his contract with the Red Devils, which has two years remaining.

United finished 16th in the 2024/25 Premier League season, the club’s worst league finish in history.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates with Digo Dalot after scoring their third goal during the Premier League match against Leicester City. Photo by: Alex Livesey - Danehouse.

Fernandes rejects Al Hilal offer

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has reportedly rejected £700,000-per-week to leave the club for Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

According to talkSPORT, the 30-year-old decided after consultation with his family.

Bruno Fernandes is prepared to remain at Manchester United under manager Ruben Amorim to help rebuild a team capable of competing for the league title, qualifying for European competition, and continuing his career at the top level.

Al Hilal was reportedly ready to offer £100 million for the Portuguese midfielder, but his decision to stay at Old Trafford has put those talks on hold.

Despite United’s disastrous 2024/25 campaign, Fernandes recorded an impressive 19 goals and 18 assists across all competitions, according to SuperSport. He said:

"I have always been honest, if the club thinks it's time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it's what it is.

"Football sometimes is like this. I've always said I will be here until the club says to me that it's time to go.

"I'm eager to do more, to be able to bring the club to the great days.

"But I've always said it and I keep my word in the same way."

Red Devils are still in the race to sign Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, valued £50m, per DailyStar.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United reacts during the UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao, Spain. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Mixed reaction trail Fernandes' decision

Manchester United fans have praised Bruno Fernandes for choosing to remain at the club.

Legit.ng compiled reactions from football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano’s social media page.

Wisdom Tule said:

"Bruno could have just agree with this crazy offer because Man U doesn’t deserve such loyalty from him. I still remembered Ronaldo incident. Most of this English clubs and fans can turn their back on you at any time."

Dominus Festus Omokheyeke wrote:

"Na wa ooo, see lifetime opportunity.

"That’s the Nigerian in me talking."

George Ogutu added:

"EPL title awaits him next season. Captain Fantastic."

Carolina Phy said:

"He is going to be a Manchester United legend."

Akot Akot Adel wrote:

"Wearing a Manchester United Jersey is far better than this Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 money 💰.

"Nice decision, Captaino."

Fernandes speaks after Europa final loss

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has made a bold statement about his future at the club following their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday night.

The Portuguese midfielder admitted he wants to stay at Old Trafford but would understand if the Red Devils choose to offload him due to the club’s financial struggles.

Fernandes, who turns 31 in September, has two years left on his current contract with an option for an additional year.

