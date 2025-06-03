Victor Osimhen is demanding a five-year deal and an annual salary of €20 million to remain at Galatasaray

The Nigerian striker scored 37 goals and 8 assists, helping the Istanbul club win a league and cup double this season

Galatasaray must also pay parent club Napoli €75 million to make Osimhen’s stay permanent

Victor Osimhen has opened the door to continuing at Galatasaray next season, but not without laying down some serious conditions to make his loan deal permanent.

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker, who played a crucial role in Galatasaray’s successful 2024/2025 campaign, is reportedly willing to remain at the Turkish club permanently, provided two major demands are met.

Victor Osimhen led Galatasaray to win the League and Cup double while on loan at the Turkish giants this season. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

According to Turkish media Internet Haber, comments by former Galatasaray player Hasan Sas revealed that Osimhen is seeking a five-year contract with an annual salary of €20 million.

If accepted, this deal would make the Super Eagles striker the highest-paid player in the club’s history and one of the top earners in European football.

Osimhen’s salary would break down to roughly €380,000 per week, an amount well above the current wage structure at Galatasaray.

The striker's contract proposal would see him stay at the club until 2030, a long-term commitment that reflects his desire for both financial security and competitive ambition.

However, the offer places significant financial pressure on Galatasaray’s management, who must weigh the cost against the striker’s value on the pitch.

Osimhen’s performance key to latest demands

Osimhen's demands come off the back of an exceptional season in Istanbul.

The former Napoli forward led Galatasaray to a domestic double, scoring 37 goals and providing eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Victor Osimhen wraps the Nigerian flag around his neck during Galatasaray's league title celebrations. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s performances instantly made the 26-year-old Nigerian a fan favourite and positioned him as the heart of the club’s attack.

Galatasaray’s board is reportedly interested in keeping Osimhen as a central figure in their future plans. However, securing his signature will require more than just salary negotiations.

The newly-crowned Turkish champions must also pay Osimhen’s €75 million release clause to Napoli, adding to the already expensive wage request.

The combination of transfer fee and wages could make this one of the biggest financial commitments in Turkish football history.

EPL interest cools amid high demands

Osimhen’s wage expectations have long complicated his transfer possibilities, which have seen some top clubs back out of a deal to sign the Nigerian.

Last summer, the 26-year-old turned down a move to Chelsea after reportedly rejecting their incentive-heavy contract offer.

This summer, several Premier League clubs have also pulled out of the race due to his high salary demands, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

This leaves Galatasaray with a unique opportunity, but only if they are willing to meet Osimhen’s conditions.

Okocha lends voice to Osimhen’s future saga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has urged fellow Nigerian Osimhen to consider spending another season with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The 1994 AFCON winner believes the former Lille striker has the potential to etch his name in the club’s history, as well as make a lasting impact in Turkish football.

Okocha noted that Osimhen has received immense love both on and off the pitch, and that Galatasaray fans are eager for him to stay following the expiration of his loan.

Source: Legit.ng