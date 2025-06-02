Crystal Palace are on the verge of missing out on next year's UEFA Europa League

The Eagles defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the Emirates FA Cup to win their first title in 119 years

However, Crystal Palace’s co-owner, John Textor, has reportedly run afoul of UEFA by owning two clubs that have qualified for European competition next season

Crystal Palace’s hopes of playing in next year’s UEFA Europa League are uncertain.

The Eagles won their first major trophy in 119 years by beating Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final on May 17.

Palace finished 12th in the 2024/25 Premier League with 53 points.

Olympique Lyonnais owner John Textor during the Arkema Premiere Ligue Feminine, final match between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain in France. Photo by: Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ban looms over Crystal Palace's European dreams

Crystal Palace’s hopes of playing in a European tournament are at risk due to ownership rules involving co-owner John Textor.

According to DailyMail, Textor owns about 43% of Palace and also holds majority shares at Lyon, who qualified for Europe by finishing 6th in Ligue 1.

Per SPORTbible, UEFA rules prohibit two clubs with the same owner from competing in the same European tournament, which could block Palace despite their FA Cup qualification.

UEFA granted an exception this season to Manchester City and Girona, both owned by City Football Group, but no similar leniency has been shown here.

Palace will hold an emergency meeting with UEFA on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

The club is considering entering the UEFA Conference League, but this may also be problematic since co-owner David Blitzer owns Danish club Brondby, also competing for a spot in that competition.

If the meeting between UEFA and Palace fails, Brighton would find themselves in the Conference League on account of finishing ninth in the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest promoted to the Europa per Mirror.

Crystal Palace players hold aloft the Emirates FA Cup Trophy in celebration at Selhurst Park during the trophy parade in London, England. Photo by: Crystal Pix/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

What’s next for Palace?

Crystal Palace aims to convince UEFA regarding co-owner John Textor’s ownership status.

The FA Cup winners argue they do not share facilities, assets, or players with Lyon.

The club also claims Textor has limited influence at Selhurst Park due to holding only a quarter of the voting rights alongside three others.

Frustrated by his limited control, Textor has explored purchasing Everton per GB News.

A UEFA spokesperson stated: “Decisions on multi-club ownership cases for the 2025/26 season will be announced in June. We do not comment on individual club cases until an official decision is made.”

Former EPL Champions Manchester City and Manchester United as well as Nottingham Forest, have swung into action, while Chelsea and Aston Villa have also faced issues.

