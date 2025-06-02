Nigeria will face Russia in an international friendly at the iconic Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Friday, June 6

Super Eagles beat Jamaica 5-4 on penalties to win the 2025 Unity Cup in Brentford, London, after dispatching Ghana 2-1 in the semifinal

The three-time AFCON winner produced an outstanding performance without Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman at the four-nation tournament

Russia coach Valery Karpin says Nigeria can produce a better side without the presence of their top striker, Victor Osimhen.

The World Football Governing Body (FIFA) has sanctioned the friendly match between Nigeria and Russia, scheduled for Friday, June 6, in Moscow.

Nigeria is coming strong into the friendly after winning the 2025 Unity Cup, with other prominent players trying to secure a starting shirt ahead of the September 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification matches.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle lifts the trophy as the team celebrates winning the Unity Cup final against Jamaica. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Nigeria have loads of good players- Karpin

Russian manager Valery Karpin has dismissed reports that the Super Eagles are fielding a second team against Russia in their international friendly match.

According to All Nigeria, the 56-year-old said his side is prepared to take on the three-time AFCON winner despite the absence of Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman.

The Spartak Moscow legend said the Sbornaya would be without key players like Monaco star Aleksandr Golovin and Real Sociedad star Arsen Zakharyan.

He added that four of their players did not feature in the game against Zambia. He said via KPRU:

“Nigeria to play against Russia without Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman does not change our preparations; there will be other good footballers.

“It is all over many media outlets, internet broadcasts, that Nigeria is bringing a second team only because two leaders didn’t come.

“We can equally say that we are bringing a second team. We don’t have Golovin, we don’t have Zakharyan. Golovin, Zakharyan, Barinov, Diveev were not in the match with Zambia. These are our main players, our stars. Safonov was not there. But no one is talking about this.

Nigeria team group during the Unity Cup Final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Nigeria not presenting a weak side- Karpin

Valery Karpin has insisted that the Super Eagles, led by coach Eric Chelle, are not presenting a weak side ahead of their friendly against Russia.

The former Celta Vigo manager noted that while the inclusion of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman would have added more flair and drawn more fans to the stadium, Nigeria remains a strong and competitive team. He said:

“Of course. I repeat, I would like to have both Osimhen and Lookman to test our team against the best players. But their absence certainly does not make Nigeria fundamentally weaker."

Chelle speaks ahead of international friendly

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has disclosed that his team will push for victory in their upcoming friendly match against Russia.

Chelle emphasised his desire to maintain the team’s winning streak as he continues to experiment with his squad.

The Nigerian side will use the game as a build-up to the World Cup qualifiers, which return in September.

