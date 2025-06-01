Paris Saint-Germain have won the UEFA Champions League title, and there are discussions around the 2025 Ballon d'Or

Having had an incredible season, PSG star Ousmane Dembele is the leading player to win the ultimate individual prize

With 18 goals and 25 assists, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, who is seen as Lionel Messi's heir, is also in the conversation

Paris Saint-Germain secured their first-ever UEFA Champions League title following a staggering 5-0 victory over Italian giants Inter on Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Munich.

Under Luis Enrique's masterful guidance, the Qatari-backed side delivered a commanding performance in what could be described as an unforgettable night.

With PSG's triumph, fans have begun speculating about the 2025 Ballon d’Or, as the Champions League often serve as a major yardstick that determines the winner of the prestigious prize.

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain during the Paris Saint-Germain V AJ Auxerre, French Ligue 1 regular season match at Parc des Princes. Photo by Tim Clayton.

Source: Getty Images

Here are the top five contenders:

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was a leading candidate early in the season, amassing 34 goals and 23 assists while helping the English club to win the Premier League under Arne Slot.

However, a Round of 16 exit to PSG in the Champions League likely diminished his chances, despite his historic individual campaign.

4. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain/Italy)

Goalkeepers rarely feature in Ballon d’Or conversations, with Lev Yashin’s 1963 win remaining the only precedent.

Yet, Donnarumma’s case is compelling. His 21 saves in the knockout rounds, including a crucial penalty shootout against Liverpool, were pivotal to PSG’s success, even if he had a quieter final.

3. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona/Spain)

At just 17, Yamal has solidified his status as Lionel Messi’s heir at Barcelona.

With 18 goals and 25 assists, the teenager played a pivotal role in Barcelona’s domestic treble.

While his upcoming UEFA Nations League finals with Spain could bolster his case, the absence of a Champions League title may hinder his chances.

2. Raphinha (Barcelona/Brazil)

Raphinha's impressive performances have seen him emerge as one of Europe’s most improved players under Hansi Flick, per GOAL.

The former Leeds United star led Europe’s top-five leagues with 34 goals and 25 assists, driving Barcelona’s success. He is definitely a strong contender for the award.

1. Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain/France)

Dembele is the frontrunner to bring the Ballon d’Or back to France for the first time since Karim Benzema’s 2022 win.

Although the playmaker did not score in the Champions League final, his two assists contributed to an impressive season tally of 33 goals and 15 assists, per Foot Boom.

This picture shows the trophy prior to the 2022 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE.

Source: Getty Images

Enrique tips Dembele for 2025 Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng earlier reported that PSG boss Enrique has tipped France international Ousmane Dembele to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

The race for the coveted award took a new turn after Paris Saint-Germain demolished Inter to win the Champions League title.

Top stars like Mohamed Salah, Raphinha, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele have at one point or the other been the favourites to succeed 2024 winner Rodri.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng