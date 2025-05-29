Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo said he plans to decide soon on which country he will represent at the senior level

The former England U19 player won the 2024/25 UEFA Europa Conference League, after the Blues beat Real Betis 4-1 in Wroclaw, Poland on Wednesday night, May 28

The defender joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Fulham, signing a four-year contract

Tosin Adarabioyo revealed that plans are ongoing to make a decisive decision on the country he will represent.

The 27-year-old is yet to get a senior national call from England, while the previous leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had met with him in the past.

The Super Eagles, under coach Eric Chelle, are undergoing a lot of structural changes, with experienced defenders like Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong fighting for their place in the squad.

Adarabioyo speaks on his future

Chelsea star Tosin Adarabioyo has clarified his stance on his international future.

According to AllNigeria, the former Manchester City defender stated that he never turned down an invitation from the Nigeria Football Federation.

The 27-year-old explained that past interviews circulating online were a misinterpretation of his words.

He added that during his time at Fulham last season, his priority was settling into the club, which is why discussions about representing Nigeria didn’t progress. He said:

"Both of those pieces of news are false. I have never turned down Nigeria and never had any conversation with them to say I would be going to Nigeria.

"At the point of last season, we had this little bit of conversation, I told them I wanted to focus on club football. I was in my last year at Fulham.

"Now I am at Chelsea, my first year, which I want to concentrate on again. I think now is going to be the time I need to make a decision."

Adarabioyo wins UEFA Conference League with Chelsea

Chelsea are the winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa Conference League, the fourth edition of the tournament, after beating Real Betis 4-1 in Wroclaw, Poland.

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli opened the scoring for Betis in the ninth minute of the second half, but Chelsea sprang to life in the second half to complete the turnaround.

Cole Palmer showed his brilliance to assist Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson in the 65th and 70th minutes before Jadon Sancho completed the turnaround in the 83rd minute.

British record signing Moises Caicedo added a cherry on top in the additional minute of the second half with the fourth goal and ended Chelsea's season on a high.

Tosin Adarabioyo hailed England international Cole Palmer for his role in Chelsea's comeback. He said via MightyBlueNews:

"If you saw what he did today, it was crazy, to be honest.

"Two great goals and it completely changed the game. Yeah, that's what he does more."

Adarabioyo addresses Nigerian roots

Legit.ng earlier reported that English Premier League star Tosin Adarabioyo has addressed his Nigerian roots, sparking a debate over a potential switch of allegiance to Nigeria.

He also acknowledged the vital role his older brothers, Gbolahan and Fisayo, played in shaping his career.

Fisayo, also a graduate of Manchester City’s academy like Tosin, earned a call-up to Nigeria’s U23 training camp in Abuja in preparation for the 2016 Olympics.

