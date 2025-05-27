The 2024/25 Premier League season has been completed with Liverpool crowned as the new champions

Newly-promoted sides Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton were relegated after one season

The English media have estimated how much each team earned ahead of the league releasing the details

The 2024/25 Premier League season has ended, and Liverpool have been crowned as the champions, while all clubs have learnt their fate financially after Sunday's final day.

Arne Slot stunned English football by leading Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first season after stepping into the big shoes left by former boss Jürgen Klopp.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk lifts the Premier League trophy in front of his teammates. Photo by Andrew Powell.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United and Tottenham are probably the biggest disappointments this season, finishing 15th and 17th after losing 18 and 22 matches, respectively.

Both teams competed in the final of the UEFA Europa League for a slot in next season's UEFA Champions League, which the London club won to paper over the cracks of their abysmal season.

Newly-promoted sides Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton were all relegated, the second consecutive season in which all promoted clubs went back immediately.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal finished second for the third consecutive season, after ending the season with a negative 10 points gap with Liverpool. Manchester City, Newcastle and Chelsea filled up the remaining Champions League spots.

Aston Villa dropped into the Europa League spot after losing 2-0 to Manchester United on the final day and will be joined by FA Cup winners Crystal Palace, while Nottingham Forest will play the Conference League.

How much each Premier League team received

The Premier League is the most lucrative in the world, with revenue topping £6 billion since 2023 through broadcasting rights and sponsorships.

According to a post on X by Athletic FC, the league board is yet to release the financial details for the season, but there's an estimate of how much each team received.

All teams received more than £100 million, including the relegated trio of Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton. There's a gap of less than £4m between Liverpool and Arsenal.

Chelsea players celebrate after securing Champions League football for next season. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool received a total fee of £181.5mil, while runners-up Arsenal received £177.8mil. Former champions Manchester City, who finished third, received £171.5mil.

Chelsea, who finished fourth, received £169.5mil while Newcastle United, in fifth place, received £165.8mil. Manchester United received the 12th most money, £139.5mil, despite finishing 15th, and this was influenced by the number of their matches selected for broadcast.

According to another publication by The Athletic, each team received an equal fee of £89mil, a 2.4% increase from last season, due to an increase in international broadcast revenue.

The amounts distributed to clubs from TV rights are split into two categories, revenues from the UK and revenues from the international market. There is another fixed fee, which is distributed equally by all clubs.

There is also a merit payment, which is awarded by rankings on the table, with the bottom team receiving £2.8mil, with teams gaining an extra £2.8mil up the table.

Liverpool lift Premier League title

Legit.ng reported that Liverpool were finally presented the Premier League trophy after their 1-1 draw against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace on the final day.

Arne Slot's men sealed the title on April 27 with four matches to go in the season after beating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield to win their 20th crown.

