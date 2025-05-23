The Super Eagles’ hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has received a massive boost

South Africa have reportedly accepted the incoming FIFA's three-point deduction internally

Bafana Bafana fielded the ineligible Teboho Mokoena during their 2-0 win over Lesotho in game five

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have received a massive boost in their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after reports of South Africa accepting an incoming points deduction.

Nigeria have started the qualifying campaign poorly, having seven points from a possible 18 after the first six games and sit fourth in Group C behind South Africa, Benin Republic and Rwanda.

Teboho Mokoena celebrates after scoring against Nigeria at AFCON 2023. Photo by MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

The Eagles have played four draws, one win and a loss in the opening six games despite playing two of the games each under three different head coaches.

Jose Peseiro, who led Nigeria to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, coached drab draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe in November 2023.

Former winger Finidi George was in charge for the draw against South Africa before losing to Benin Republic in June 2024, after which he relinquished his position.

Current head coach Eric Chelle boosted the country's hopes with a 2-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali before undoing the good work with a disappointing draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo.

At the moment, Nigeria's hopes of qualifying relies on winning their remaining four games and hoping South Africa drop points to secure an automatic slot, or finish second and hope to qualify for playoffs.

South Africa accepts points deduction

One of the events ahead of match day six that boosted Nigeria's hopes was a possible three-point deduction looming over Group C leaders South Africa.

Bafana Bafana fielded Teboho Mokoena during their 2-0 win over neighbours Lesotho on matchday five, even though the midfielder was ineligible due to suspension.

Mokoena received a yellow card on matchday one and four, and in line with FIFA rule, he was suspended, but a technical error meant Hugo Broos played him.

OwnGoal Nigeria insists that a lack of protest from Lesotho, possibly due to COSAFA ties to South Africa, will not stop FIFA from imposing the points deduction.

Teboho Mokoena challenges for the ball against Moses Simon during Nigeria vs South Africa at AFCON 2023. Photo by APP/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Soccer Laduma in the past days reported that SAFA have internally accepted the penalty for the avoidable mistake and will focus on their remaining games.

“We (Bafana) have to win all the points that we have to play for going forward, and that’s all, to ensure that the team qualifies,” a source anonymously told the publication.

“An error was made, and we can’t be pointing fingers at individuals right now, what happened has happened, and we can’t go back. Those points are gone, as tough as that is to accept, but there are more to play for to ensure qualification. An announcement is pending.”

The two countries are due to face off for the second leg in South Africa on matchday eight on September 5, 2025.

Siasia sends message to Super Eagles

Legit.ng reported that Samson Siasia sent a message to Super Eagles about the team's chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite a poor start.

The former U23 coach admitted it is still possible for the team to qualify for the tournament, but it will require unity, urgency and commitment from the players.

