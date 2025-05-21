Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has urged the players to give their all ahead of the UEFA Europa League final

The Red Devils will face Tottenham Hotspur at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao on Wednesday night

Evra will not be in Spain as he plans to attend his sister's funeral, who tragically passed away from cancer on the same day as the final

Patrice Evra is backing Manchester United to win the UEFA Europa League as they face Tottenham Hotspur tonight in Bilbao.

The Red Devils impressed with a thrilling 7-6 aggregate win over Lyon in the quarterfinals, followed by a dominant 7-1 aggregate victory against Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals.

Manager Ruben Amorim remains under pressure, however, after a challenging Premier League campaign.

Patrice Evra of Manchester United celebrates victory and winning the 2013 Premier League. Photo by: Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

Evra says United must win Europa League title

UEFA Champions League winner Patrice Evra has urged Manchester United players to reward their fans by securing the UEFA Europa League title.

In a post shared on X, the Frenchman expressed his support for manager Ruben Amorim, stating he stands by him in both victory and defeat.

Evra also added that Tottenham have more to lose in the final, given their ongoing trophy drought and current struggles in the Premier League. He said:

"Just fight, bleed for the shirt, for the fans, staff, and people of Manchester. There is no excuse; this is your duty against Tottenham.

"Your coach, Amorim, is someone I believe in, whether he wins or lose. Give something, it I going to be a tough game and Spurs have a lot to lose; they are in the same position with us and did not win a trophy so this is a massive chance for them.

"This is not excuse, we are Man United. Do you know how many fans will travel around the world and believe they are going to celebrate after the game.

We can do it, guys. Bleed for the short, the history; there is no other choice than to win. do not be selfish; it is a qualification for the Champions League, and prepare for next year."

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match against Chelsea. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

Evra reveals reason for absence in Bilbao

Patrice Evra has confirmed he will be absent as Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur tonight.

The Premier League winner revealed he is mourning the loss of his elder sister, who passed away from cancer at the age of 56. He said:

"I was supposed to attend the final in Bilbao in person to show my support and share my positive energy, but unfortunately, I have to be in Paris for my sister's funeral on the same day as the final.

"She was 56 years old and fought cancer for 20 years, resiliently fighting, and that is what I want from you guys."

Evra drags Arsenal in throwback video

Legit.ng earlier reported that UEFA Champions League winner Patrice Evra didn’t hold back in criticising Arsenal’s performances, both in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

The France international remarked that fans are accustomed to seeing Arsenal repeat the same story every season.

The former Juventus player likened the club to a never-ending Netflix series, implying that their struggles to win trophies have become predictable.

