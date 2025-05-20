Manchester City defeated Bournemouth 3-1 in Matchweek 37 of the 2024/25 English Premier League on Tuesday night, May 20

Goals from Omar Marmoush, Bernardo Silva, and Nico Gonzalez lifted City to third place with 68 points in the standings.

Fans have criticised the Egyptian forward for missing a crucial penalty in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace, only to deliver a standout performance days later against the Cherries

Manchester City have reignited their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Citizens secured a 3-1 win over Bournemouth in Matchweek 37 of the 2024/25 English Premier League on Tuesday night, May 20.

City scored twice in the first half, added a third after the break, and conceded a late consolation goal in stoppage time.

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match against Bournemouth. Photo by Ben Roberts - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

City back to winning ways

Manchester City took control from the first whistle in their clash against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium.

Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush opened the scoring with a sensational 30-yard strike that swerved and crashed in off the post.

Bernardo Silva doubled City’s lead in the 38th minute after a clever assist from Ilkay Gundogan. Bournemouth nearly pulled one back before halftime, with Evanilson stretching to meet a cross and rattling the post.

Substitute Nico Gonzalez marked his debut with a goal in the 89th minute, finishing off a fine solo run.

Dan Jebbison netted a late consolation for the visitors, a result that officially ended Bournemouth’s hopes of European qualification.

City legend Kevin De Bruyne received a standing ovation as he made way for Gonzalez, while Rodri made his return from an eight-month injury layoff, replacing Erling Haaland with seven minutes to play, per UK Outlet The Guardian.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City acknowledges the fans following their FA Cup final against Crystal Palace. Photo by: Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

City fans blast Marmoush

Manchester City fans criticised the Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, claiming he should have scored in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace instead of his impressive performance against Bournemouth.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the EPL match between Manchester City and Bournemouth:

Eric Mphande said:

"Costed City the FA Cup, bro should have stepped aside for Haaland."

Eyinju Styles wrote:

"The goal would have done many good things if the bald head Pep didn't bring Halaand back to the squad against Southampton. He refused to score just a single goal and they cost of hell."

Kiprotich Kolum IX added:

"The prince 🤴 that's it coz we only have one king 👑 mooo salaah."

Urbanus Wambua James said:

"Let him remain the prince because we already have the king.

"Salah is the Egyptian King."

Abdel Raouf Yessoufou wrote:

"What Marmoush has just done now has given Man City fans a lot of hope for next season. This is what we need sometimes. That was an absolute rocket🚀🚀🚀. A goal of the season contender for me. 💪🏾"

Panashe Shaya added:

"That goal would've been useful against Palace instead he was missing penalties."

Guardiola speaks on trophyless season

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists the club did not finish the 2024/25 season trophyless.

The former Barcelona coach stated that a win over Bournemouth could still secure a UEFA Champions League spot for City.

Guardiola noted that his side played well in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace but lacked the cutting edge to convert their chances.

