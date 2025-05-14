Taiwo Awoniyi suffered a ruptured intestine after colliding with the goal post during a match against Leicester City

Medical experts say his injury had a 50% risk of death due to potential sepsis and internal acid leakage

The Super Eagles striker is now recovering after undergoing complex, multi-stage surgery

Taiwo Awoniyi narrowly escaped death after suffering a ruptured intestine during Nottingham Forest’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Nigerian striker collided stomach-first with the goalpost while chasing a ball, an impact that initially looked manageable but later proved too costly for the player.

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi being treated after colliding against the goalpost in Sunday's Premier League game versus Leicester City. Photo by Ed Sykes

Source: Getty Images

Despite trying to play on, Awoniyi was eventually substituted and placed in an induced coma for emergency surgery on Tuesday.

Reports from the Daily Mail confirmed the Super Eagles striker sustained a gastrointestinal perforation, a rare but life-threatening injury.

Doctors gave Awoniyi a 50/50 chance of survival

Dr. Gareth Nye, a senior lecturer at the University of Salford, shed light on the seriousness of the injury suffered by Awoniyi during Sunday’s Premier League game.

Taiwo Awoniyi has received lots of love and prayers from the football community after it emerged he has been placed in an induced coma. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Dr Nye stated that such an intestinal rupture can lead to sepsis and carries up to a 50% mortality rate if not treated urgently, Daily STAR reports.

“In essence, stomach acid, enzymes, and bacteria are released into the abdominal cavity, where they can rapidly cause widespread infection,” Dr. Nye explained.

“One of the more serious complications from this condition is sepsis, and GI perforation is always an emergency situation.

“In essence you have undigested food, stomach acid, enzymes designed to breakdown tissue and bacteria from inside your intestines, suddenly having free reign around your abdominal pelvic region, which has huge consequences to the patient.”

“Because of this, risk of death can be as high as 50%.” he added.

The standard procedure involves removing damaged tissue, cleaning the affected area, and potentially inserting a temporary colostomy bag to allow the intestines to heal.

Nottingham Forest confirms surgery success

Nottingham Forest confirmed that Awoniyi underwent emergency surgery on Monday and is “recovering well so far.”

The procedure was reported to be multi-staged, with additional medical steps taken on Wednesday to stabilise the Nigerian forward’s condition.

A club statement said Awoniyi’s ordeal is a powerful reminder of the physical risks in football and why a player's health and well-being must always come first.

Forest were unable to immediately substitute Awoniyi as they had used up all their available changes, forcing the team to finish the game with 10 men.

A long road to recovery for Awoniyi

While Awoniyi is now stable, the path to full recovery may take weeks or months, depending on how his body responds to treatment.

Support has poured in from fans, teammates, and fellow Nigerian internationals, who are all hopeful for his return.

Taiwo Awoniyi’s twin sister holds on

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi shares an unbreakable bond with his twin sister, Kehinde, notwithstanding her marriage.

The siblings went viral in June 2024 during the wedding reception of Kehinde in Ilorin, where Taiwo, Kehinde, and their elder brother, Victor Awoniyi, were seen embracing and praying together emotionally.

Concern is growing among relatives and fans about how Kehinde is coping, as Taiwo remains in an induced coma following emergency surgery for a severe abdominal injury.

