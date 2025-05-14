Former CAF Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen, has joined Nigerians in praying for his Super Eagles teammate, Taiwo Awoniyi

Awoniyi is currently in an induced coma after suffering a ruptured intestine from a collision with the goalpost during Nottingham Forest’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City

Osimhen and Awoniyi were both part of the victorious Nigerian squad at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup

Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi has been placed into an induced coma and under intensive care after urgent surgery for a severe abdominal injury sustained during a 2-2 draw with Leicester on Sunday.

The medical team of Forest later discovered the severity of the Nigerian forward’s injury, prompting urgent abdominal surgery and a medically managed coma to stabilise his condition.

The 27-year-old's condition became critical after the accidental impact with the goalpost, despite treatment on the field and an attempt to play on.

Victor James Osimhen of Nigeria looks on during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match against Angola. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen prays for Awoniyi

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has offered heartfelt prayers for Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi as he recovers in an induced coma.

In a post on his Instagram Story, the Super Eagles star shared a scripture from Deuteronomy 31:6, which reads: "God will never leave you nor forsake you."

He added that he would continue to pray for Awoniyi until he fully recovers. Osimhen wrote:

"Prayers up for you brother.

"God will never leave you."

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen prays for his teammates Taiwo Awoniyi. Photo by: victorosimhen9.

Source: Instagram

Osimhen and Awoniyi were teammates during Nigeria’s victorious 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup campaign in Chile and currently play together in the Super Eagles squad.

Awoniyi had missed Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March due to a previous injury.

Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest receives medical treatment during the Premier League match against Leicester City FC. Photo by: Ed Sykes.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian football fans rally around Awoniyi

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has been receiving an outpouring of love and support from football fans across Nigeria and beyond.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the comments.

Emmanuel Elchijo Joseph said:

"You will bounce back stronger Baba."

Andy Wilson wrote:

"Ironically, the game should have been stopped for a very obvious offside which would have avoided the collision. Of course the assistant put up her flag as soon as play stopped."

WasiuOmobolaji Taiwo added:

"No one believes in God and end up in shame,

"Taiwo's safety is guarantee because of his faith in God."

Eze Anselem Parliament said:

"Nothing will happen to him he's a strong Man besides he ate fufu the last time he visited Nigeria."

Henry O Chiagozie wrote:

"Awoniyi will come back stronger. He has always been a fighter and will once again overcome this challenge. Meanwhile, may we not get hurt while hustling to make a living. Amen."

Majang Yuömjima added:

"If the assistant referees had been allowed to flag offside instead of leaving the play on, this injury would have been avoided.

"My prayers and thoughts are with Taiwo. 🙏"

Source: Legit.ng