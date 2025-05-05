Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle reportedly arrives in Egypt today, May 5, to watch the Flying Eagles at the ongoing U20 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria currently have four points in Group B, having defeated Tunisia 1-0 in their opening match before playing out a goalless draw against Morocco

The former U20 champions will face Kenya in their final group game as they aim to top the table and secure a favourable quarterfinal matchup

Flying Eagles have started their campaign to reclaim the U20 Africa Cup of Nations title, a decade after their last triumph.

Nigeria currently sit second in Group B, with Morocco leading on goal difference.

Led by coach Aliyu Zubairu, the Nigerian U20 team will aim to defeat Kenya by at least three goals to finish top of the group at the end of the group stage.

Flying Eagles celebrate during FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 Group D match. Photo by: Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle to scout Nigeria U20 players ahead of Unity Cup

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for the upcoming Unity Cup, set to take place in London from May 27 to 31.

According to ScoreNigeria, the former Mali national team boss will travel to Egypt to watch the Flying Eagles in their final group match against Kenya on Wednesday, May 7, at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria U20 stars Auwal Ibrahim and Daniel Bameyi have already impressed at the tournament, earning Most Valuable Player honours in matches against Tunisia and Morocco, respectively per CAF.

An official confirmed that Chelle intends to assess potential call-ups during the U20 AFCON before finaliing his provisional squad for the Unity Cup, as well as for the upcoming international friendly against Russia in June.

Historically, the Flying Eagles have served as a key talent pipeline for the Super Eagles, producing stars such as Mikel Obi, Taye Taiwo, Chinedu Obasi, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, and Samuel Chukwueze.

At the Unity Cup, Nigeria will face regional rivals Ghana, along with Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago per Vanguard.

Nigeria U20 players celebrate during the 2023 U20 Africa Cup of Nations at the Suez Canal Stadium in Egypt. Photo By: Shengolpixs/Majority World/ Universal Images Group.

Source: Getty Images

Elijah backs Chelle’s scouting mission

Former Nigeria U20 star Samuel Elijah has praised Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle for his decision to watch the Flying Eagles in action.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Elijah described the move as a smart step, saying that identifying young talents who can potentially feature in the Unity Cup will greatly benefit both the senior and youth national teams. He stated:

"This is a commendable move by Eric Chelle, especially at a time when we seem to overlook players who have progressed through the ranks from U17 to U20.

"We often prioritise foreign-based players looking to switch allegiance, but many of the most successful Super Eagles stars are those who came through the local system and remained committed to Nigeria."

Garba slams Pinnick for scrapping match bonuses

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Flying Eagles coach Manu Garba criticised former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick for scrapping match allowances for youth teams.

Garba warned that the rest of the continent, particularly North African nations, are eager to overtake Nigeria in youth football

The veteran coach emphasised that young players need extended training camps to build team chemistry, an opportunity they had before the administration of former NFF president Amaju Pinnick.

