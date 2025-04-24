A football fan has narrated two separate dreams he had about Arsenal and Manchester United football clubs

While United faces Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, May 1, in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash, Arsenal has a semi-final match against Paris Saint-Germain on April 29

In the dreams, the young man said he saw the scoreline of the Red Devils' match against their Spanish counterparts

A few days to Manchester United's Europa League semi-final's match against Athletic Bilbao and Arsenal's UEFA Champions League semi-final match against Paris Saint-Germain, a young man has made public the separate dreams he had about both football clubs.

Man United defeated Lyon in a dramatic fashion to reach the Europa League's semi-final, while Arsenal did the unexpected against Real Madrid to book their place in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Man's dream about Arsenal and Manchester United

In a Facebook post, Miracle Nwoke, a Red Devils fan, said he saw his club winning Bilbao by a lone goal in Spain.

In his other dream, which came weeks before Arsenal's clash against Madrid, Miracle said he saw the London side celebrating a trophy, but couldn't tell which title it was. His post read:

"Manchester United won Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in Spain in my sleep. Last two weeks before the Arsenal vs Real Madrid game in England, I saw Arsenal celebrating a trophy. I didn’t see what trophy, but they were celebrating 🤷🏽‍♂️.

"If they win the Champions League, please check up on me."

Man's dream stirs mixed reactions

Emmanuel Igwebuike Chinedu said:

"Arsenal is winning the Champions League.

"Mark my words.

"Am not a gunners but we have to say the truth."

Nnamdi Dominique said:

"I wonder why people write off Arsenal as ucl contenders, I'm not an arsenal fan but should they win e go pain me o but na their hard work."

Sunday Usang Omini said:

"God willing it will come to pass after all your name is still Miracle and all glory returned to God Almighty."

Mukesh Morjaria said:

"This Bilbao side are miles the best team in the tournament.

"They hardly leak any goals!!!!

"I can’t see anyone stopping them winning this tournament.

"They definitely will keep a clean sheet at home!!!

"I already backed a double last month Bilbao and PSG to win the trophies."

Nian T Philip said:

"I hope Arsenal can win it.

"They have done so many things right and deserve a reward.

"I'm tired of taunting them about champions league trophy.

"They eliminate the champion and they deserve the crown."

Samuel Ayomide said:

"I'd actually appreciate Arsenal winning the UCL over other teams cos it would make more sense than the other teams there cos they've won it before. Arsenal winning it will be a talk of the town cos they've proved to be worthy. Only Arsenal won their quarter final games home and away. The rest either a draw or a loss. So it looks like Arsenal mean business this time around. Then I'm afraid they might still bottle this one like they've been doing in the Premier League."

Legend's vow if Arsenal eliminated Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Manchester United legend had vowed to shave his hair if Arsenal eliminated Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals clash.

The Gunners delivered one of their finest performances, thrashing Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium, and made history by defeating Los Blancos 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to book a semi-final spot against PSG.

Former Valencia coach Gary Neville has remained silent following Arsenal’s stunning triumph over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

