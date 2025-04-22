Taiwo Awoniy has expressed delight after gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife Sarah visited him in the UK

The Nigerian international returned from injury and helped Nottingham to a 2-1 win over Tottenham on Easter Monday

After the game, the Super Eagles star was quick to share photos of his special moment with the visiting couple

Nigerian international Taiwo Awoniyi was treated to a surprise when Pastor Nathaniel Bassey and his wife Sarah visited him in the United Kingdom.

Awoniyi returned from an injury and was in action as Nottingham Forest secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Tottenham away from home.

The 27-year-old had been out of action for two weeks and returned to help his side to an important three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Nathaniel Bassey and his wife paid a courtesy visit to Taiwo Awoniyi in the UK. Photo: awoniyi18.

Source: Instagram

The forward started from the bench, but it was Elliot Ahderson who put them ahead with a spectacular finish as early as the fifth minute.

In the 10th minute, Chris Wood found the back of the net, but his celebrations were cut short after he was adjudged to be in an offside position by the VAR.

Five minutes later, Wood struck again when he nodded home from a delicious Anthony Elanga cross.

Awoniyi replaced Wood in the 76th minute, contributing more defensively than in attack.

Richarlison scored for Tottenham in the 86th minute, creating a nervy conclusion. Despite Spurs’ late pressure, Forest’s resolute defence secured the victory, per The Guardian.

Awoniyi meets Nathaniel Bassey

After the encounter, Awoniyi received in audience the presence of Pastor Nathaniel Bassey and his beloved wife.

The excited Super Eagles striker took to his social media handle to share photos as he added the caption:

"What an honour to have you sir and ma, thanks for all you do and showing us what a man can accomplish with such humility.

"@nathanielblow @saranata00 Truly God is the lifter of Men."

Also sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, Nathaniel Bassey thanked the star for the VIP treatment. He wrote:

"Congrats to my brother @awoniyi18 - Praying you make the champions league and win the FA Cup. And thanks for the VIP treatment."

Nathaniel Bassey visits Taiwo Awoniyi in the UK. Photo: nathanielblow.

Source: Instagram

Meet Nathaniel Bassey and wife Sarah

Nathaniel Basseiy is a popular Nigerian gospel singer, trumpeter, and pastor, celebrated for hits like "Imela" and "Olowogbogboro."

He is a pastor at The Oasis Lagos and founded the Hallelujah Challenge. He is married to Sarah, as they tied the knot in 2013 after meeting during a ministry event in Eket.

Sarah is said to devote her life to supporting her husband's ministry, as she mentors young women and takes care of their family, including their two children.

When Awoniyi brought Nottingham community together

Legit.ng earlier reported that Awoniyi demonstrated the power of unity and generosity by sponsoring Iftar meals for fasting Muslims in the club’s community.

The striker's gesture extended beyond religious boundaries, as Christians observing Lent in the area were also invited to share in the meal.

Members of the Nottingham community gathered at the Himmah Hub, as they were treated to wholesome delight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng