Portable vs Speed Darlington bout has ended with the Zazuu crooner dominating the first round, leaving his opponent dazed

The highly anticipated 'Chaos in the Rings' encounter was short-lived as Speed Darlington failed to show up for the second round

After a flurry of punches from Portable in the latter part of Round One, it appeared 'Akpi' sustained an injury on his right hand

Self-acclaimed King of the Streets, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has defeated his rival, Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington in the bout tagged 'Chaos in the Rings'.

It was a fight to the finish at the Balmoral Events Centre in Lagos. Portable displayed incredible boxing skills and defeated his opponent by technical knockout.

Akpi refused to stand up for the second round during the fight.

Details shortly...

Source: Legit.ng