Portable Defeats Speed Darlington As Akpi Refuses to Stand Up for Second Round, Video
- Portable vs Speed Darlington bout has ended with the Zazuu crooner dominating the first round, leaving his opponent dazed
- The highly anticipated 'Chaos in the Rings' encounter was short-lived as Speed Darlington failed to show up for the second round
- After a flurry of punches from Portable in the latter part of Round One, it appeared 'Akpi' sustained an injury on his right hand
Self-acclaimed King of the Streets, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has defeated his rival, Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington in the bout tagged 'Chaos in the Rings'.
It was a fight to the finish at the Balmoral Events Centre in Lagos. Portable displayed incredible boxing skills and defeated his opponent by technical knockout.
Akpi refused to stand up for the second round during the fight.
Details shortly...
Source: Legit.ng
Babajide Orevba (Sports Editor) Babajide Orevba is a FIFA and CAF-accredited Nigerian journalist, digital publishing expert, researcher, writer and TV analyst. He has covered several major football tournaments including FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, AFCON, CAF Competitions as well as grassroots competitions in Africa. Email: babajide.orevba@corp.legit.ng