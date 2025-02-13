Six Nigerian-eligible players currently excelling in European leagues have shown interest in representing the Super Eagles

Eric Chelle is looking to strengthen Nigeria’s squad, and these players could play key roles in upcoming competitions

With talents in midfield, defence, and attack, these stars could offer depth and quality to the national team

As the Super Eagles continue their search for top talents across the world, several Nigeria-eligible players have hinted at representing the country under coach Eric Chelle.

These stars, playing in top European leagues, could provide a major boost to Nigeria’s squad if they commit to the national team.

Eric Chelle is set to hand some new players a chance to represent the Super Eagles when the 2026 World Cup qualifiers resume. Photo credit: @NG_SuperEagles

Chelle, who was appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in January, has been tasked to turn Nigeria’s fortunes around following a poor start in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

According to FIFA.com, the Super Eagles are fifth in Group C with only three points after four rounds of matches, four points behind leaders Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin.

Ahead of Nigeria’s next fixtures in March, Chelle is looking to strengthen the Super Eagles squad with more talented players and he has a pool to pick from.

6 Nigeria eligible players Chelle can pick from

Here are six promising players who have shown interest in donning the green and white jersey of Nigeria.

1. Olabade Aluko (Leicester City, England)

Position: Midfielder

Aluko is a highly talented midfield prospect at Leicester City, known for his vision, passing ability, and composure on the ball.

Having risen through the ranks of the club’s academy, he has featured for their U21 side and made a few appearances for the senior team.

2. Basit Hamzat Ojediran (RC Lens, France)

Position: Defender

Ojediran is a physically strong and pacey defender who plays for French club RC Lens.

He has been a key figure in their defence, impressing with his ability to read the game and win aerial duels.

With Nigeria needing reinforcements at the back, his experience in Ligue 1 could make him a valuable addition to the Super Eagles.

3. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United, England)

Position: Winger

Murphy is an explosive winger currently playing for Newcastle United in the English Premier League.

Known for his speed, dribbling, and goal-scoring ability, Murphy has been a key squad player for the Magpies.

While he has represented England at youth level, his Nigerian heritage allows him to switch allegiance, and he could bring creativity to Nigeria’s attack.

4. Chrisantus Uche (Getafe, Spain)

Position: Forward

Uche is a promising young forward who plays for Getafe in La Liga.

A product of the Spanish football system, the young forward possesses excellent finishing skills and movement in the final third. His ability to play as a striker or a supporting forward makes him a versatile option for the Super Eagles.

5. Peter Olatunji (Sparta Praha, Czech Republic)

Position: Midfielder

Olatunji has the ability to win tackles, distribute the ball, and push forward into attacking areas making him an ideal box-to-box midfielder.

The Sparta Praha forward could add depth and energy to the Super Eagles midfield.

6. Tolu Arokodare (Genk, Belgium)

Position: Striker

Arokodare is a tall and powerful striker who currently plays for Belgian club Genk.

The forward has a strong aerial presence and clinical finishing ability, making him a goal threat in and around the box.

With Nigeria looking for reliable goal-scorers, Arokodare could be a great addition to the Super Eagles attack.

Leicester star chooses Nigeria over England

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian footballer of dual nationality has agreed to represent Nigeria over the country of his birth, England and is eyeing a place with the Flying Eagles.

Leicester City full-back Olabade Aluko has decided to represent Nigeria over England, as he is eligible to play for both countries.

