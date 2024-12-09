Serhou Guirassy is being tipped to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award by the German Bundesliga

The Guinean international will contend with four other African stars for the ultimate prize in the Men's category

He netted a total of 44 goals for VFB Stuttgart during the 2023/2024 season, including 28 in the league

Officials of the German Bundesliga are keenly monitoring events leading to the 2024 CAF Awards slated for December 16 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Five players have made the final shortlist for the ultimate prize as the Confederation of African Football is set to name Victor Osimhen's successor.

Simon Adingra of Ivory Coast, Achraf Hakimi of Morocco, Guinea's Serhou Guirassy, Nigeria's Ademola Lookman and Ronwen Williams of South Africa are all up for the prestigious prize.

Bundesliga makes case for Guirassy

Bundesliga.com believes Borussia Dortmund star Guirassy should easily win the award, saying no one comes close to the forward's goal-scoring numbers.

The striker, who was at Stuttgart last season, smashed Mario Gómez’s 19-year club record for most goals in a single Bundesliga campaign.

Having scored 28 goals during the campaign, he was the second top scorer in Europe's top five leagues ahead of the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, with only Harry Kane of Bayern Munich ahead.

Guirassy played a crucial role for the club as they finished second on the log ahead of Bayern and consequently qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 14 years.

According to the German elite league organisers, the Guinean international scored more match-winning goals than any player and scored against Dortmund in three matches.

His electric form in the form of goals convinced BVB to land him, and now he is already getting goals for the club, wiping out any fears that he could be a one-season wonder.

Guirassy in scoring spree for Dortmund

Although the former Lille of France striker missed the first three matches of the season due to injury, he has been on fire ever since.

He opened his Dortmund goals account in his second game against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Guirassy has scored ten goals in 15 appearances for the black and yellow outfit this season.

On the international scene, he helped Guinea reach the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final in Ivory Coast.

He failed to score during the continental showpiece, which could dampen his chances of winning the coveted gong.

However, he is already scoring in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, netting six goals in five matches, including a 29-minute hat-trick against Ethiopia.

Adebayor tips Guirassy for CAF APOTY

Legit.ng earlier reported that Togolese football legend Emmanuel Adebayor believes Guirassy deserves to win the CAF Player of the Year Award.

Many have tipped the Nigerian international to win the prize, having won the Europa League with Atalanta last season.

Adebayor disclosed that Guirassy had an extraordinary season with Stuttgart, where he scored lots of goals.

