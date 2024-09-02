Nigeria vs Korea Republic ended in favour of the Falconets, who fought hard to win the crucial tie in Bogota

The West Africans gave their all during the fixture, with the only goal of the game coming in the 86th minute

It was Fluorish Sabatine, who lobbed the ball into the far corner from a tight angle to give Nigeria all three points

Nigeria's Falconets have started their campaign at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup on a spectacular note after defeating their counterparts from the Korea Republic.

An 86th-minute goal was enough for the West Africans to register their first win of the tournament and secure all three points.

Both teams practically matched each other in all departments, as there were few chances in a game between two strong squads not unfamiliar with themselves.

There were only a few opportunities for both sides, but Nigeria had more of the chances, particularly in a more entertaining second half at the Estadio Metropolitano de Techo.

Mary Lucky Mkpa missed two glorious chances for Nigeria in the first half, but the Asians managed to survive.

Recall that Korea lost by a lone goal to Nigeria in the preliminary stages of the last edition two years ago, but they came close to taking the lead in the 15th minute, but Shukurat Oladipo got one foot to a teasing cross from the right to wrong-foot Park.

Goalkeeper Shukurat Bakare missed a pull-out in the 28th minute, but the Koreans had nobody to tuck home.

Just before halftime, Myeyung rattled the crossbar from a 22-yard free-kick, and both teams went into the tunnel 0-0.

Nigeria came firing from all cylinders in the second half, but Sabastine and Amina Bello saw their shots blocked.

Substitute Chiamaka Okwuchukwu came close from a good run on the right before Sabastine sliced the ball from the right wing to smack the ball into the far corner.

It ended; Nigeria 1-0 Korea Republic.

The Falconets take on three-time champions Germany at the same venue on Wednesday evening.

