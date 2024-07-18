Arsenal have launched their away kit for the 2024/25 season, and the jersey takes inspiration from Africa

The unveiling video of the Adidas black-themed jersey had a scene shot in a location in Lagos Nigeria

Nigerian legend and former Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu also featured in the promotional video

Arsenal have launched their new Adidas black-themed away kit for the 2024/25 season. The unveiling video features scenes shot at different locations in Africa including Nigeria.

The Premier League runners-up of the last two seasons went all black for their second kit having launched their traditional red and white home jersey weeks ago.

Declan Rice and Alessia Russo model the new Arsenal away jersey. Photo from @arsenal.

Source: Instagram

The team have become a force to reckon with in the last two seasons under Mikel Arteta, challenging Manchester City for the title and reaching the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League last season.

Keke Marwa and Kanu feature in Arsenal video

According to an official statement released by the club, the kit celebrates the club’s connection to its African supporters and features the pan-African colours of black, red, and green.

The connection goes beyond the African community in London and extends its reach to the continent through anglophone nations and former British colonies Nigeria and Ghana.

A video uploaded on the club's YouTube channel features scenes from Lagos, Nigeria, showcasing Keke Marwa, a stable means of transport in the city.

Nigerian football legend and former Arsenal striker, through whom many Nigerians are connected with the club, was also spotted in the video, adorned in the beautiful kit.

Kanu played 197 games for the club between 1999 and 2004. He scored 44 goals and provided 33 assists, including that famous hat-trick against Chelsea.

He won 2 Premier League titles, including the 2003/04 Invincibles and two FA Cups.

