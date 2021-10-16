Kamaru Usman who is Nigerian UFC has made his parents happy by buying them stunning mansion in America

The 34-year-old champion claimed that he had to do so because of the sacrifices of his parents on his career

Usman was born in Nigeria, but he grew up in the United States before making super name for himself

Kamaru Usman who is a Nigerian Mixed Martial Artist and former freestyle wrestler has surprised his parents in the United States by buying them a mansion of their choice.

The 34-year-old Nigerian star has been making cool money in the UFC and he is one of the best in the game considering his performances so far in his career.

Usman was born in Nigeria and he was young before his father moved to America for greener pasture, but when he turned 8, he also joined his dad in the US.

Kamaru Usman's parents watching their son on the stage. Photo by Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately when he was in school, his father was involved in a fraud which led to him being jailed with Kamaru Usman's mother left alone to cater for the children.

According to the report on Pulse, Kamaru Usman explained that his parents were through lots when he was young and he needs to pay them back for their efforts.

Kamaru Usman's reaction

"Me and my siblings got together. I told you I wanted you guys to look for your house and you said that you found one that you like, so those are the keys.''

