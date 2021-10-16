Senegalese striker Demba Ba has explained that things were not rosy for him years back in his professional career

Before going on to play for Chelsea in the Premier League, Demba Ba struggled in the lower division in France

Between 2013-2014, Demba Ba played 33 games for Chelsea netting seven goals for the Stamford Bridge landlords

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba has disclosed how things were so tight for him years back when he started his football career saying that it got a point he had to be borrowing money to eat.

The joy and dreams of all footballers is to make it to the zenith of their careers where they can be able to make good money for themselves and families.

Many footballers rose from the grass to make it in life as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had nothing when the started their careers, but today, they are among the richest athletes.

Demba Ba in action for Premier League side Chelsea. Photo by Jamie McDonald

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Complete Sports, Demba Ba explained that the money he was earning during his first contract at Rouen was not enough, and he had to borrow for food.

Demba Ba's reaction

“My first contract at Rouen in the French fourth division had been for €1,063 net, per month, and I had to borrow €300 in the first month for food.

“Ninety per cent of the time, the feedback I got was, ‘We have the same quality of player in the squad already.’

“They didn’t realise that I was training twice a week with amateurs at the time, not six times a week with professionals.''

