Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Delima has picked Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema as his favorite to win this year's Ballon d'Or award ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Following Argentina's Copa America win, Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain has been tipped to win the Ballon d'Or award again this time around for the seventh time.

However, there are others who are of the thoughts that Chelsea star Jorginho should also win it following his impressive performances winning the Champions League and EURO 2020.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante and Robert Lewandowski are also among the final 30-man nominees for the Ballon d'Or award which will be announced next month.

According to the report on Daily Mail and Marca, Ronaldo Delima feels Karim Benzima has done well so far to win the award for this year.

Ronaldo Delima's reaction

"Without a doubt, my candidate for the Ballon d'Or is Benzema.

"The best forward in the world, [an] incredibly high level for 10 years and a champion above all. Worthy of the award, don't you think?"

Messi, Ronaldo and 28 Other Big Superstars Make 30-Man Nominees for 2021 Ballon d’Or Award

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how names of the 30 men who will fight for this year's prestigious Ballon d'Or award has been released in which Lionel Messi is expected to face serious competition this time around.

The Ballon d'Or award ceremony was cancelled last year due to the disturbance of COVID-19, and Lionel Messi is the holder of the title having won it last in 2019.

Lionel Messi is also the highest beneficiary of the Ballon d'Or as he has six in his cabinet, while Cristiano Ronaldo who is his long term rival has five.

According to the report on GOAL, on the list, the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Luis Suarez, Harry Kane and N'Golo Kante made and all these players would want to win it.

