Lionel Messi was critical of the weather conditions and the referee as Argentina struggled through a 1-0 win against Peru on Friday, October 15

The Argentine national team are currently on a 25-match unbeaten run on the international stage

Messi however was accused by fans of “making excuses” after dismal performances against Peru in a World Cup qualifier

Lionel Messi on Friday, October 15, took aim at Brazilian match official Wilton Sampaio and the weather after Argentina’s narrow 1-0 win over Peru in World Cup qualifier.

Messi said the game against Peru was tough because of the weather conditions majorly. Photo by Marcelo Endelli.

Argentina narrowly beat Peru 1-0 early morning on Friday, October 15, thanks to a Lautaro Martinez strike, but the side were far from their best on the day.

After the game, Messi shared an image of the Argentina team on his Instagram with a caption that left fans talking.

“Tough game. Lots of wind, they [Peru] all leaving behind few spaces. The referee whenever he directs us does the same, it seems he does it on purpose,” the caption read.

"But hey 3 important points that bring us closer to our goal," the message continued.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi claimed that the Brazilian match official makes contentious decisions “on purpose''.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner endured a night to forget as he struggled to make an impact, with the 34-year-old suggesting afterward that testing conditions and those calling the shots conspired against him.

Argentina were fortunate to leave with maximum points after hosts Peru were awarded a second-half penalty.

However, Yoshimar Yotun cannoned his spot-kick off the crossbar to the delight of the Argentines who are now unbeaten in 25 matches.

