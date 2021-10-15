Raheem Sterling has said he is open to leaving Manchester City and possibly making a move abroad

The England winger has struggled to stamp his place in the starting XI under Pep Guardiola this calendar year

This season, he has only started twice in the Premier League and says he is open to an “opportunity abroad”

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling recently made a damning admission about his future amid limited game time under Pep Guardiola this season.

Raheem Sterling is open to leaving Manchester City to play in a different league. Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC.

The 26-year old admitted he was open to leaving the Premier League champions and possibly playing abroad, having struggled to hold down a regular place under Guardiola.

While speaking at the FT Business of Sports US summit, Sterling opened up on his future, saying:

"If there was an opportunity to go somewhere else, (for more game time), I would be open to it at this moment in time," Sterling said as quoted by Sky.

"As I said, football is the most important thing to me - challenges that I have set myself from a young age and dreams as well, to play abroad.

Sterling further said he did not make a big deal out of the limited playing time this season.

His most prolific goal-scoring season as a player came in 2019-20 when he scored an impressive 30 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions, including some key last-minute goals for his side.

Last season, however, he only found the net 14 times with performances that have seen him fall down the pecking order in City’s frighteningly rich squad as far as talent is concerned.

“Still part of our plans”

Despite only starting twice in the Premier League this season, Pep Guardiola has always maintained Sterling is part of his plans.

“He is such an important player, he reaches incredibly high standards and I have to tell him those are the standards he has to keep for himself and the team and I am sure he will return to that. I am optimistic he will have a very good season," Guardiola said in September.

